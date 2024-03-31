Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: beer, For Pizza, Voodoo Ranger

Tombstone & Voodoo Ranger Team Up For Pizza-Flavored Beer

Have you ever wanted a beer that tasted like Tombstone Pizza? Well now you can! Voodoo Ranger will release the new flavor on April 7.

Article Summary Voodoo Ranger & Tombstone launch a pizza-flavored IPA called I(Pizza)A.

Release set for April 7, aligning with National Beer Day celebrations.

Experience flavors of tomato sauce & pepperoni with a 7% ABV in this beer.

Win a four-pack of I(Pizza)A & Tombstone's new pizza by visiting their site.

Beer company Voodoo Ranger has teamed up with Nestlé to create a new Tombstone Pizza-flavored beer that you can purchase next week. The company has revealed a new IPA they are calling I(Pizza)A, in which they have taken all of the ingredients you would expect to find in one of their pizzas, fused into a can of beer, and ready for the masses to costume. The team will release the new flavor on April 7, which happens to be National Beer Day. What's more, they're offering up a chance for you to win a four-pack of it on their website, along with one of the all-new, yet-to-be-announced pizzas coming soon from Tombstone. We have more details about the special brew below as we look forward to trying some of it ourselves.

Voodoo Ranger – I(Pizza)A

Tombstone Pizza and Voodoo Ranger are joining forces to take pizza and beer to the next level with I(Pizza)A. Inspired by Tombstone Pizza's born-in-a-bar heritage, this limited-release Pizza IPA is for the boldest of beer and pizza lovers. Inspired by the born-in-a-bar heritage of Tombstone, I(Pizza)A is a 7% ABV slice of heaven that delivers the flavors of a Tombstone crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices into an ice-cold refreshing beer. The finishing pepperoni kick of heat will make you reach for another slice… or another pint. I(Pizza)A drops on National Beer Day and will be available in a four-pack of 16 oz cans for an MSRP of $49.99 for a limited time in select markets.

Our Voodoo Ranger family is brewed with trendsetting hop and malt varieties—and served with a side of sarcasm. Let's just say Voodoo Ranger doesn't take himself too seriously, and neither should you. The bottom line: if you're looking for innovative IPAs that are hop-forward, bold, and occasionally hazy, the Voodoo Ranger fam has your back.

