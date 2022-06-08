Unreleased Queen Track Featuring Freddie Mercury Due For September

Brian May and Roger Taylor, two founding members of the megaband Queen, said in a statement to the BBC on June 4th that the rock band is planning to release an unreleased song in September featuring former frontman Freddie Mercury. This statement came just before Queen's collaborative performance with Adam Lambert for the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the interview for BBC Radio 2, Taylor was the one to reveal this delightful information. "We did find a little gem from Freddie that we'd kind of forgotten about, and it was — It's wonderful." He goes on to say, "Actually, it was real discovery. It's from 'The Miracle' sessions, and I think it's going to be out in September."

This is not the first time that Queen has released songs featuring the vocals of the deceased Mercury, who lost his battle with AIDS in 1991. In 2014, the band released Queen Forever, a compilation that included many of the band's unreleased works.

It's also no surprise that Queen collaborated with Lambert during the Platinum Jubilee event. Lambert had been working with them, replacing Paul Rodgers as vocalist, and still provides vocals with the English band to this day. Queen and Adam Lambert are also touring at this time.

At the end of the day, this yet-unreleased song, set to come out this September according to May and Taylor, will likely serve to remind us what a voice such as Freddie Mercury's can do for the world. But for the time being, what are your thoughts on this thrilling news from Queen? Are you excited about a new track by the band? Let us know your thoughts and opinions about it all in the comments below!