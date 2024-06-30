Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: t-pain, White Claw

White Claw Gets T-Pain For July 4th Endless Cooler Promo

One of the silliest ads you'll see during ther 4th of July week, T-Pain is promoting the Bottomless CLAW Cooler for White Claw.

In what's going to be one of the weirder promos you'll see for the holiday this week, White Claw enlisted T-Pain for a special 4th Of July promo. The commercial has the rapper promoting the Bottomless CLAW Cooler, which senses when you're out of the drink and instantly replenishes your supply. Does such a thing actually exist? Well, kinda. There's no technology on the planet that will give you an endless cooler like its a replicator from Star Trek. However, they are giving away a cooler that looks like it, if that's your kind of thing. A real, physical, cooler, designed to look like the one in the ad. The ad itself is silly, but hey, at least it's a better way of selling alcoholic seltzer than the usual ads where people try to convince us everyone's drinking it at a bar. Enjoy watching T-Pain sell you on the future of coolers, as the contest to win one is currently underway.

White Claw's Bottomless CLAW Cooler

Here's how it works: White Claw is unveiling its innovative new CLAW Cooler, a high-tech cooler that automatically detects when you need more White Claw and helps order more to your door, so you can continue to Grab Life By The Claw—White Claw's mission to make sure everyone makes more meaningful connections and maximizes time with friends. DoorDash is separately offering a $0 delivery fee relating to delivery of certain alcohol products during the July 4th holiday season, including White Claw. There's no better partner to launch the bottomless CLAW Cooler than White Claw superfan and perpetual life of the party, T-Pain. T-Pain knows a thing or two about keeping good times pumping.

"I've been a long-time White Claw fan, and trust me, nothing brings the vibes down faster than when the cooler runs out," said T-Pain. "I'm thrilled to launch the CLAW Cooler with White Claw so you can keep connecting with friends and not worry where your next White Claw is coming from this summer."

