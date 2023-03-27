WonderCon 2023 Cosplay Day 1: Spideys, Mandos & Witches? Oh, My! Taking place over this past weekend, here's a look at just of the cosplay that was on display during the first day of WonderCon 2023.

WonderCon 2023 was held this past weekend, and the cosplay enthusiasts were out in full force. Friday cosplayers seemed to be just warming up for a huge display that followed on the busy weekend. Located at the Anaheim Convention Center, just across the street from Disneyland, geeks, and pop-culture enthusiasts swarmed back to WonderCon to show off their best and most creative cosplays to the masses. Foam, metal, fabric, feathers, stitching, plastic, cardboard, and hot glue all come together to form some of the most detailed and innovative homages to some of comics and pop culture's biggest names. Below are some examples of the first day of WonderCon 2023 cosplayers and the ingenuity that was on display. The talented artists represented Hawkgirl, Winifred, and Mary from Hocus Pocus, The Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 (also known as Dama Fortuna), Batman, Daredevil, Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts, Donnie Darko, Boba Fett, and Scooby Gang just to name a few.

WonderCon 2023 Cosplay Day 1 Photo Gallery

Do you see yourself in the WonderCon 2023 Cosplay gallery? Let us know in the comments below so we can make sure you get the credit that you deserve (Photos: Jimmy Leszczynski):

WonderCon 2023 cosplay has its roots in the San Fransico Bay area. The convention originated in 1987 in Oakland, relocated to San Fransico, and moved to Anaheim in 2012, where it continued to grow. After spending 2016 in Los Angeles, WonderCon returned to Anaheim in 2017. WonderCon has a reputation as a fun and friendly convention and is one of the best comic conventions on the west coast, Like its sister shows Comic-Con in San Diego, WonderCon features movies and television panels & sneak peeks, comics, an expansive exhibit hall, and an on-stage costume competition known as the Masquerade. This year some of the presentations include NBC Universal, Warner Bros Discovery, Toei Doga Entertainment, Fox, Funko, BANDI NAMCO, AMC Networks, and Paramount +.

Among the WonderCon 2023 special guests are award-winning writers and artists from the world of popular arts, including Tom King, Mingjue Helen Chen, Jenny Frison, Mark Evainer, and James Rollins, just to name a few. WonderCon is produced and operated by San Diego Comic Convention, which also organizes Comic-Con, the largest comic book and popular arts convention in the world, according to Guinness World Records.