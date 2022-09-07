Magic: The Gathering: Chains of Mephistopheles Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Chains of Mephistopheles, a card from Legends, an older expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! Chains of Mephistopheles has long been considered one of the most complicated and nuanced enchantment cards in all of Magic's complex history, and to this day, judges are still often perplexed by the interactions caused by using this card. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 7th, to place a bid on this confusing, yet iconic Magic card.

In a nutshell, Chains of Mephistopheles' Oracle text reads:

If a player would draw a card except the first one they draw in each of their draw steps, that player discards a card instead. If the player discards a card this way, they draw a card. If the player doesn't discard a card this way, they mill a card.

This is text that basically replaces the wording used on the physical card. It doesn't make it that much less confusing, but it does explain it just a little bit better. Thank goodness for wording updates! Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Chains of Mephistopheles Legends BGS Trading Card Game Mint 9 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994) Rare. Legends was the third expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and was the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. Here is a card from this legendary set, Chains of Mephistopheles. The card is marked as an enchantment and is rare. BGS has graded the card with the following sub-grades: centering (8.5), edges (9.5), corners (9), and surface (9.5). The artwork is done by Heather Hudson. BGS has certified 193 copies earning Mint 9 grade and 132 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this powerful, complicated Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 7th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!