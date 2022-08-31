Magic: The Gathering: Legends Hazezon Tamar Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded English copy of Hazezon Tamar, a card from Legends, an older set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! Hazezon, a red-green-white legendary creature, is exceptionally strong in the Commander format as a leader for decks with a token theme. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 31st, to place a bid on this powerful and valuable Magic trading card.

Hazezon is a deceptively strong commander for various reasons. For one, despite being only a 2/4 with a mana value of 7, it's important to keep in mind that he also brings in reinforcements equal to your land count on the upkeep after he enters the battlefield. While he does exile them if he leaves play, a fun trick you can pull with Hazezon is to remove him from the battlefield in any way you can before his Sand Warrior tokens enter play. That way, they can't be removed by Hazezon as he isn't there to remove them! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Hazezon Tamar Legends CGC Trading Card Game NM/Mint+ 8.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994) Rare. Legends was the third expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and was the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. CGC has certified 10 copies earning NM/Mint+ 8.5 grade and 6 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this superbly strong Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 31st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!