Magic: The Gathering: Legends Tetsuo Umezawa Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded English copy of Tetsuo Umezawa, a card from Legends, an older set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! In the lore of the game, Tetsuo Umezawa is best known as the (first) slayer of the Elder Dragon Planeswalker known as Nicol Bolas. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 31st, to place a bid on this iconic and sought-after Magic trading card.

In the Legends story, Nicol Bolas was the ruler of Madara, a continent on the plane of Dominaria, centuries and centuries ago. He was an absolute tyrant and a monstrous being (as a dragon, that rather comes with the territory though, right?). Tetsuo, a descendant of Toshiro Umezawa (a stranger to Dominaria, transported there from Kamigawa by the Myojin of Night's Reach, a major Kami spirit of that plane), killed Bolas. Eventually, this would be mostly in vain as Bolas's death would be undone, setting the scene for the Conflux, the Hour of Devastation that destroyed most of the plane of Amonkhet, and the War of the Spark, among other interplanar calamities. Tetsuo still holds the title of the first being to slay Bolas, though, so that's got to count for something! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Tetsuo Umezawa Legends CGC Trading Card Game Mint 9 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994) Rare. From the Legends set, here we offer the Tetsuop Umezawa card. The cards' effect reads, "Destroy target tapped creature or target blocking creature. Tetsuo may not be a target of an enchant creature spell." CGC certified 9 copies earning Mint 9 grade and 4 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderfully-storied Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 31st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!