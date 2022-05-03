Magic: The Gathering: Sylvan Library Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Sylvan Library from Legends, a Magic: The Gathering expansion set from 1994, up for auction! A staple of many green Commander decks nowadays, this card is growing harder and harder to find, especially in the printing being displayed here. Prospective bidders for this card will only have up until Tuesday, May 3rd, to place a bid on this wonderful Magic card.

Originally scoffed at by many players during the game's infancy, this card gained sudden traction when life became more seen as a resource than a barrier to a game loss. This only escalated when Commander began to gain traction since a life total of 40 allows players to gain far more card advantage with Sylvan Library than a sparse life total of 20. This in turn cemented its demand and thus its price point, despite Sylvan Library only being an uncommon-rarity card in its initial printing. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Legends was the third expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. The card offered here is Sylvan Library, one of the more sought-after cards in the set. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (8.5), surface (6.5), corners (8.5), and edges (8.5). The artwork is done by Harold McNeill. CGC certified 8 copies earning Near Mint+ 7.5 and 22 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite copy of Sylvan Library from Magic: The Gathering, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, May 3rd, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!