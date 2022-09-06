Pokémon Blue: Sealed Copy Up For Auction Over At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded and sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld device, up for auction! As one of the two original games in the series, this is by far one of the most iconic games in the Pokémon franchise of monster-training video games, trading cards, collectibles, and other media. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, September 6th, to place a bid on this delightful Pokémon video game.

Throughout a great many auction posts about Pokémon Blue Version, we have gone over at length the fact that Pokémon Green was the immediate predecessor to this game. However, it's also worth noting that without this game, it is quite likely that Blastoise would not be the primary foil to Charizard, but rather, Venusaur, Bulbasaur's final evolutionary stage, would. Isn't that something? Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Blue Version – Wata 7.0 A+ Sealed [Rattata, Pixelated ESRB, Early Production], Game Boy Nintendo 1998 USA. Very light corner wear. Boxing bowing out slightly on top. Presents extremely well for a Wata 7.0. Video game for the Game Boy, Nintendo's first handheld console. Players can collect up to 139 different monsters. Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue are both the first installment in the Pokémon video game series. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Blastoise on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful copy of Pokémon Blue, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, September 6th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!