Pokémon Red – Graded "Sandshrew Version" For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded early-production copy of Pokémon Red Version for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld device up for auction! This copy of Red Version is unlike most of the other copies, in that it features a Sandshrew creature facing off against a Meowth on the back cover in a screenshot, whereas only late-production copies of Pokémon Blue retained that screenshot on the box. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 12th, to place a bid on this rare and valuable copy of an iconic Pokémon game.

Most players who have previously owned their own copy of this specific game might not remember the back of their own game's box, but those who do will usually tell you there was a Rattata Pokémon involved on the back of the box. However, a select few can safely and confidently say that Pokémon Red had a Sandshrew on the back. Wouldn't it be cool if that were you? Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

First installment in the Pokémon video game series (along with Pokémon Blue). Gamers can catch up to 139 monsters. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Charizard on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori. For the Nintendo Game Boy.

If you are looking to place a bid on this beautifully preserved copy of Pokémon Red, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 12th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!