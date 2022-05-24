Pokémon TCG: Overgrowth Deck Auctioning At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Overgrowth theme deck, released with the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, up for auction! This hard-to-find theme deck from the Pokémon TCG features Grass-type and Water-type creatures and even has holofoil copy of Gyarados (presumably in an untouched Mint condition)! Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 24th, to place a bid on this naturally very cool theme deck.

Overgrowth is one of those decks that, alongside Brushfire, Zap!, and Blackout, make up the gamut of the Pokémon TCG's Base Set theme decks. They also are a major source of a lot of childhood nostalgia for the original Pokéfans, those who started out playing the games on the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Creatures like Ivysaur and Gyarados are a big deal for those players looking to reminisce about the good old days of 1998 and 1999, so this deck is the perfect acquisition for those players, a fact that should come as a shock to nobody. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Overgrowth Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards that together make up one of the strongest decks you'll find, it includes a combination of water and grass-type Pokémon. In addition your guaranteed a holographic card from the Base Set! Also, included in the deck is 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey!

If you wish to place a bid on this mighty Pokémon TCG theme deck, you only have until Tuesday, April 24th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!