Pokémon TCG: Shining Tyranitar Card Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Shining Tyranitar from the Neo Destiny expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! The Neo Destiny set is known for its reprising of the "Dark" Pokémon superlative, as well as the introduction of the "Light" Pokémon superlative, within the context of the trading card game, but it also reprised the "Shining" Pokémon from the previous set, Neo Revelation. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 21st, to place a bid on this exceptional and sought-after card from the Pokémon TCG.

There were only 10 Shining Pokémon in the game once the ones from Neo Destiny were released into print. While Shining Tyranitar has a bit of an issue by being in an undersupported type (as Dark-types and Steel-types were new and therefore had less love than older types in the TCG), this card was much beloved by many players, collectors, and other assorted fans of the franchise overall. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Shining Tyranitar #113 Unlimited Neo Destiny CGC Trading Card Game NM/Mint 8 (The Pokémon Company, 2002) Secret Rare. This is a Pokémon that you sure wouldn't want to meet in battle! Tyranitar is center-stage on this card from the Neo Destiny Set. This card is a three star rarity and is numbered 113/105. Shining cards like this one are highly collectable and every time one comes up for auction there is aggressive bidding so we expect the same here. So in other words place your bids now! The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori. CGC has awarded the following subgrades: centering (9), surface (8), corners (8), and edges (9). CGC has certified 33 copies earning NM-MT 8 grade and 98 graded higher. From the Mother & Son Collection.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome and valuable card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 21st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!