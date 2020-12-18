Superman #1 CGC Copy Up For Auction Today At ComicConnect

Superman #1…do covers get better than this one? I don; think so. Think about how iconic this cover is for a second. When I think of Supes, I don't think of Action Comics #1, I think of this one. Look at that smile on Clark's face, like he sees his next do-gooder that needs saving and that he can't fathom not doing anything but helping people. It gives one hope, looking at this image of Superman. Over at ComicConnect today, part of Event Auction #44, is a CGC 3.0 copy of the book, fresh to the comic market. It is a gorgeous example, with a great, vibrant cover to it, not something you see on this book all the time. Sitting at $287,000 right now with a few hours left, most of us won't be able to bid on it. But we can look at it for free down below.

Superman #1…A Book I Will Sadly Never Own

"This Superman #1 is fresh to the marketplace, it has not been seen by collectors or exchanged hands before. Purchased by a comic fan right off the rack when it came out this top five all-time comic is a virgin copy, unearthed by the team at ComicConnect for this Event Auction, and we expect it to be the marquee lot in a field overrun with unique, high-grade keys, and pedigree comics. Originally acquired in Pennsylvania, the owner's father was not a collector, just an everyday comic book fan who picked this book up to read, and it has remained in the same house he lived in ever since, passing from father to son, this awesome copy of Superman #1 will soon find a new home with some lucky and determined bidder. The colors retain their dazzling punch, and the image of the Man of Steel poised heroically in the air at center is in wonderful condition, this copy has extremely strong eye appeal at grade. It goes without saying this book will be the subject of a heavyweight bout once the bell rings and the auction gets underway, likely breaking a record at grade. Overstreet Guide 2020 G/VG (3.0) value = $169,500."

Again, this is part of Event Auction #44 over at ComicConnect, which ends today. Go here and get even more details on this book, and place a bid if you are able to. While there, check out all the other books ending later today as well.