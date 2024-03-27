Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Night Court, Pretty Little Liars, ronna mcdaniel, the last of us, The Lincoln Lawyer, X-Men '97

3 Body Problem, Ronna McDaniel, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ronna McDaniel, 3 Body Problem, Night Court, X-Men '97, The Last of Us, AHS: Delicate, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: NBC News parts ways with Ronna McDaniel shortly after her hiring announcement.

Netflix's adaptation '3 Body Problem' generates buzz with new audiobook.

X-Men '97 drops a preview; EP teases possible '90s animated crossovers.

Doctor Who Writer Steven Moffat doesn't believe the show needs to reflect society.

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, The Wire Creator David Simon/Marjorie Taylor Green, Ronna McDaniel/NBC News, Netflix's The Brothers Sun, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Paramount+'s Knuckles, NBC's Night Court, Disney+'s X-Men '97, WWE/AEW, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ronna McDaniel/NBC News, 3 Body Problem, Night Court, X-Men '97, The Last of Us, The Lincoln Lawyer, AHS: Delicate, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 27, 2024:

Smiling Friends, Adult Swim & April Fool's Day Converge This Weekend

The Wire Creator on "Submoronic" MTG, Baltimore Bridge Conspiracies

Ronna McDaniel Out at NBC News, Only Days After Hiring Announced

The Brothers Sun: Hymnson Chan on Stunts, Asian Representation & More

3 Body Problem: Rosalind Chao Reads New Edition of the Audiobook

Knuckles: "Sonic" Series Spinoff Teaser Offers 1-Month Reminder

Night Court: Rauch, Lacretta Share Heartfelt Posts on Season 2 Finale

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 3 Official Clip: Next Stop, Hell (VIDEO)

WWE Raw: The Rock Delivers Electrifying Beatdown on Cody Rhodes

The Last of Us: HBO Shuts Down Pedro Pascal/Season 2 Filming Rumor

CM Punk's Triple Threat WWE Raw Promo Ruins Tony Khan's Night

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Jon Tenney Returning; 4 More Join Cast

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two Teaser: Anna Out of Options?

AEW Names Kosha Irby Chief Operating Officer in Hiring Coup

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: RAS Posts Bloody Rose Look, Prayer

Solo Leveling & More: 8 Crunchyroll Anime Set for Finales This Week

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Ramy Youssef & Travis Scott to Studio 8H

Doctor Who Writer Moffat: Not The Show's Job to "Reflect Society"

3 Body Problem Books and Silent Spring Sell Out Thanks to Netflix

X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum Teases Possible '90s Animated Crossovers

Euphoria, Star Trek: Prodigy, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!