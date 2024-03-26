Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, bctv daily dispatch, bluey, Bosch, doctor who, euphoria, NBC News, Renée Ballard, ronna mcdaniel, star trek: prodigy, walker, X-Men '97

Euphoria, Star Trek: Prodigy, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Prodigy, Ronna McDaniel/NBC News, Euphoria, X-Men '97, Doctor Who, Bluey, 3 Body Problem & more!

Article Summary Explore Star Trek: Prodigy's early season 2 streaming controversy and updates.

Get insights on the rumored time jump impacting Euphoria's season 3 production.

Discover the buzz around X-Men '97's successful debut with 4 million viewers in five days.

Dive into the latest on the Doctor Who/AI controversy & more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Ronna McDaniel/NBC News, HBO's Euphoria, Max's Waller, Netflix's You, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Bosch Universe: Det. Renée Ballard, Netflix's Ghostbusters, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, WWE/AEW, CBS's Ghosts, NBC's Suits: L.A., CW's Walker, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Bluey, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Prodigy, Ronna McDaniel/NBC News, Euphoria, X-Men '97, Bosch Universe: Det. Renée Ballard, Walker, Doctor Who, Bluey, 3 Body Problem, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 26, 2024:

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Want Answers on Season 2 Streaming Early

Rachel Maddow Calls Out Both NBC News & Ronna McDaniel (VIDEO)

Euphoria Season 3 Filming Delay Reportedly Due to Rumored Time Jump

NBC News Legitimizing Election Deniers Like Ronna McDaniel: Wallace

Waller: James Gunn Offers Quick Update, Shuts Down Casting Rumor

You Season 5 Filming Begins: Penn Badgley's Joe Returns to NYC (IMAGE)

X-Men '97: Disney+ Scores Big with 4 Million Views During First 5 Days

Bosch Universe: Catching Up with Michael Connelly's Det. Renée Ballard

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Director Updates Netflix Animated Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Hymnson Chan on HBO Series, Comedy vs Action

Are You Tough Enough to Watch the Trailer for WWE Next Gen?

CM Punk Returns to WWE Raw: WWE's Win, AEW's Nightmare

Ghosts: Asher Grodman Talks Ensemble Comedy, Perseverance & Pandemic

Suits: L.A. Star Stephen Amell Heading to Vancouver for Pilot Filming

AEW Dodges WrestleMania Competition with Strategic Collision Delay

Walker Season 4 Teaser, S04 Episode 2 Overview Released

Doctor Who Gets AI Promo Work: BBC Has "No Plans to Do This Again"

Bluey Goes Big This April with First-Ever Special "The Sign" (TRAILER)

Euphoria Season 3 Delayed; Cast Can "Pursue Other Opportunities"

Morning Joe Anchors Hope NBC News "Reconsiders" Ronna McDaniel Move

My Hero Academia Season 7 Trailer: The Drumbeat of War Gets Louder

3 Body Problem Shortchanges The Most Important Character in The Story

When Dominic Frisby Got The Attention Of Elon Musk

Bosch Universe, 3 Body Problem, Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!