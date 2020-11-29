5 True Crime Podcasts To Chill Your Bones: Morbid, Last Podcast & More

Lately my Spotify, and even my YouTube, have been filled with mainly a history of podcasts and that might be why my song recommendations feel so old. I can't get enough of them lately, but especially those centered around the spooky and true crime of the world. As a bisexual genderqueer individual, listening to true crime podcasts seems not too dissimilar from a snail listening to a podcast on the horrors and real-life encounters of salt. Yet still, I listen with an intrigued ear and a drive to learn more about the odd and horrific realities in the world. Below are a few select, five total to be specific, of my favorite true crime-related podcasts I believe are worth the listen: Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, That's Spooky, The Last Podcast on the Left, Crime Countdown, and Serial Killers.

"Morbid: A True Crime Podcast": From listener stories of the paranormal, deep dives on killers, and through the details of unknown cases, Morbid: A True Crime Podcastis able to bring their audiences down to earth. The hosts, Ash and Alaina, are not only family but also best friends who record from the historic New England region of the country. From smaller episodes to multi-part series', the podcast navigates the often harsh and delicate world of true crime with respect and humility. Alaina comes through with medical knowledge as an autopsy technician and Ash brings in a deep love for people and relationships in the stories (not to mention some great hairstylist ones). It's worth a listen and can even be started on the most recent episode for any newbie out there.

"That's Spooky": Get ready to laugh your butt off while learning about some insane true crime cases on the That's Spooky podcast. This one actually belongs among a family of podcasts, featuring the previous Morbid podcast. Tyler Hyde and Johnny Cann are the hosts with the most, the most being their ability to help any listener make it through the strangest of cases. This duo will become your new gay best friends in podcast land, with a side of crazy true crime. Personalities and honest perspectives are what make this podcast different from many others and worth the binge-listening.

"The Last Podcast on the Left": On The Last Podcast on the Left, this trio of friends bring the necessary ingredients to address the oddities of life, the supernatural, cults, and obviously true crime. Marcus Parks brings the deep dive into research for the crew, while Henry Zebrowski not only brings on memorable impersonations but other bits of research to the discussion as well, while Ben Kissel says what any audience might be feeling and processes the weirdness for us all. Smaller episodes featuring Ben and Henry called "Side Stories", go over smaller crime stories and recent events in the world of the unknown and unbelievable. With over 400 episodes on their belt, the trio has more than a couple of options to choose from and plenty of cases for you to hear for yourself.

"Crime Countdown": Don't have time for an almost two-hour-long episode of a true-crime podcast? If you love the genre but can't find the time always to listen to the full detail of a case, Crime Countdown is for you. It features a previous duo, Ash and Alaina from Morbid, as each is given five in a "top ten" style countdown and each of them learns which the other has along with the listeners. Topics range from art heists to unsolved murders, and in the end, you might find a case to dive into among the lists.

"Serial Killers": Sometimes there's a specific killer out there that you'd like to know more of the "why", "where" and "how" of their killings and crimes. The Serial Killers podcast by Parcast, hosted by Greg and Vanessa, goes through the background of serial killers as well as the psychological elements involved. With a tone of voice that could soothe a lost soul, somehow this podcast helps listeners find their way through the mess made by history's killers with ease.

So, settle down in that drive-thru line I know you'll end up in while listening to the selections above. Now turn on one of these awesome podcast finds and admit you love podcasts…it's something to get you through the pandemic. Personally, it ranges from listening to it while I paint or while I game, but it all depends on the person themselves. Have fun and let us know in the comments which of these you love or any others you'd recommend as well!