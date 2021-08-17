8/17 NXT Preview: Tonight Is The Last Stop On The Road To TakeOver 36

Hey gang! This Sunday night is NXT TakeOver 36 live on Peacock and that means tonight's episode of NXT will be the last chance for the black and gold brand to build towards the event and "put asses in seats" as they say. With that in mind, they've got a pretty packed show for us tonight, featuring two title matches, a semifinal match in the NXT Breakout Tournament, and some big face-offs between superstars before their matches on Sunday. Let's take a look!

One of the two title matches tonight will feature the fighting Champion, Kushida, putting his Cruiserweight title on the line against Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong. Here's how WWE.com previews what is sure to be a technical showcase tonight:

The Diamond Mine is looking for a big money win, but Kushida is out to prove his dominance as Cruiserweight Champion. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will take on Roderick Strong in a NXT Cruiserweight Title Match on NXT's Title Tuesday. Malcolm Bivens has talked plenty about his plans for putting The Diamond Mine on the map. The Time Splitter has been undeterred by the group's continued targeting of him and his title so far. Will Kushida remain one step ahead of The Diamond Mine? Or is Strong ready to cash in on their golden opportunity? Don't miss NXT's Title Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

On top of that, tonight we will also see MSK put their Tag Team Titles on the line against Imperium, the new couple of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis taking on Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in a mixed tag team match, Carmelo Hayes battling Duke Hudson in the semifinals match of the NXT Breakout Tournament to see who will face Odyssey Jones in the finals, Dakota Kai coming face to face with Raquel Gonzalez before she challenges her for the NXT Women's Championship on Sunday, and Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross confronting each other before their big match on Sunday at TakeOver 36.

To see all the action, tune in to the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!