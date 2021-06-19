8 Things The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 6/18/2021

Usually, after The Chadster watches an episode of WWE Smackdown, he likes to drift off to sleep in a state of satisfied euphoria. But thanks to the NBA Playoffs, along with the cruelty of Bleeding Cool's editorial department, who force The Chadster to write these AEW Dynamite reports, The Chadster has had to stay up and watch Friday Night AEW Dynamite these past few weeks. So The Chadster was not in the best of moods last night, but as usual, The Chadster never lets bias get in the way of journalistic integrity.

Now, let's find out how The Chadster's hated enemy Tony Khan screwed with The Chadster's beloved WWE this week…

Jake Hager defeated Wardlow by choking him out in an MMA cage fight. It's not lost on The Chadster that this is the exact same way Roman Reigns beat Rey Mysterio in Hell in a Cell on Smackdown just moments earlier. The Chadster is not amused by this, or with the way AEW ripped of Raw Underground's style of fighting.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky beat Darby Allin in a handicap match on AEW Dynamite. Allin put up his best fight with Sting staying home at Allin's request, and he even managed to zip tie Page's legs together at one point, but ultimately, Allin couldn't overcome these two heels together. This booking makes absolutely no sense to The Chadster. In WWE, even if it's four on one, the heels always lose a handicap match and look like idiots. That's how you build a proper heel. This… The Chadster doesn't know what this is supposed to accomplish. Make Allin appear sympathetic? Give Page and Sky credibility? Why??

Orange Cassidy beat Cezar Bononi in a five-minute match. The Chadster personally thinks there are too many clean finishes on AEW Dynamite. Would it kill them for a match to end in double countout or disqualification once in a while?

Brock Anderson pinned Aaron Solow in a tag team match between Anderson and Cody Rhodes vs. Solow and QT Marshall. The Chadster is all about nepotism in wrestling, but don't we have enough family drama going on Friday Nights with the Mysterios and Roman Reigns/The Usos? Stay in your lane, AEW, and leave nepotism to the big boys. Or at least tell Brock to hit the gym.

The next generation of the Andersons, @BAndersonAEW picks up the win for @CodyRhodes and himself in a successful debut.

Jim Ross sat down for an interview with Andrade, but The Chadster isn't ready to forgive Andrade for signing with AEW yet. Isn't it enough that Andrade is Charlotte Flair's boyfriend? Why does he need his own wrestling career? It's selfish, in The Chadster's opinion.

AEW remembered they have a women's division outside Britt Baker this week so Penelope Ford made Julia Hart tap out in a match. If AEW isn't careful, people might start expecting more than one women's feud per show, which would be way too much in The Chadster's opinion. Luckily, the true purpose of this feud was to further the Varsity Blonds vs. Miro.

In other women's division news, Nyla Rose and Vicki Guererro will face Britt Baker and Rebel on AEW Dynamite next week.

Finally, in the main event, Frankie Kazarian teamed with Death Triangle to take on Matt Jackson and the Good Brothers. Nick Jackson sprayed cold spray in Penta's face from the outside to allow Karl Anderson to get the pinfall. The Chadster didn't even want to watch this match at first because it still makes The Chadster so mad that Impact and AEW would team up against WWE like this. But The Chadster is nothing if not a professional journalist, so he watched, begrudgingly. Still, it was too much action for The Chadster.

The Chadster has really grown to appreciate these Friday night episode of AEW Dynamite. An off-brand timeslot with no hope of competing with WWE is exactly what AEW should be striving for in order for America to have a healthy wrestling business. THe Chadster dreams that AEW would decide to stay in this time slot instead o moving back to Wednesdays after the playoffs. There's nothing wrong with embracing second place, AEW.

Unfortunately, The Chadster knows that Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster won't allow him to do that. It's too bad. You should put ego aside for the sake of wrestling, Tony. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

