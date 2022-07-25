80+ Cosplay Images from SDCC 2022: Muppets, Madman, Mando & More

The Cosplay army held nothing back at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 on Sunday, the final day of the convention. From individuals to couples to families to newly-formed "cosplay families" (we even had a Madman) took over the show floor and across the Gaslamp Quarter. Cosplayers once again wowed attendees with their creativity, execution, and embodiment of Pop-Culture's icons. It has been a long & somewhat scary road since the rise of COVID forced the entire world into lockdown, canceling everything, including Comic Conventions, but now vaccine and masked attendees got to show off their creations. SDCC 2019 welcomed well over 135,000 attendees just before the pandemic, and this year marks the first time since 2019 that SDCC will be held in person at the San Diego Convention Center. San Diego Comic-Con was first held at the U.S. Grant Hotel in 1970 with just about 300 attendees. Since then, the show has been housed in various venues, such as the El Cortez Hotel in the 1970s, the San Diego Convention Center and Performing arts Center(CPAC), and, since 1991, the San Diego Convention Center.

SDCC has a reputation as a fun and friendly con and is the largest comic book and popular arts convention of its kind in the world. SDCC's exhibit hall features over 460,000 square feet of floor space and over 1000 exhibitors each year- in addition to the San Diego Convention Center's several venues featuring over 2,000 hours of comics, anime, movies, gaming, and T.V., programs, workshops, and events. Dig this massive gallery of cosplayers that made a mark on the final day. Do you see yourself below? Let us know in the comments.

The San Diego Comic Convention (Comic-Con International) is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to creating the general public's awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms, including participation in and support of public presentations, conventions, exhibits, museums and other public outreach activities which celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture. This year, San Diego Comic-Con 2022 ran from July 21- 24 at the San Diego Convention Center. If you missed it, you have a whole 12 months to get your cosplay ready.

(all photos: Jimmy Leszczynski)