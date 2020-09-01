A.P. Bio Interview: Paula Pell Talks Season 3, Peacock Move & More

With Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt's (Happy!) A.P. Bio practicing its morning announcements as it readies for its season 3 debut this Thursday, September 3, Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to speak with several members of the cast. On Monday, we posted our conversation with Lyric Lewis (Stef), Mary Sohn (Mary), and Jean Villepique (Michelle) where we discussed what it was like finding out the series would be returning and what viewers can expect from the new season. On Wednesday, we have Howerton on tap for a one-on-one that offers more behind-the-scenes details on why the series was destined for streaming.

Today, we're bringing you our conversation with Paula Pell (Mapleworth Murders) where we discuss what it was like finding out the series would be returning for a third season, what differences (if any) there are being on a streaming service, and what fans can expect from a season that's looking to flex its creative muscles in new ways. You can check out our interview below:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.