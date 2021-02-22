Adam Cole Will Explain to Dummies Why He Attacked Kyle O'Reilly

Adam Cole will explain why he attacked Kyle O'Reilly on this week's episode of NXT for WWE fans who are completely incapable of understanding context, the company revealed in a press release ahead of the show on Wednesday. Cole attacked O'Reilly so successfully on NXT last week that marks like were worried he was legitimately hurt and/or suffering from a seizure. That's a harsh beating right there. And obviously, there's a reason Cole has done all of it: because he wants the NXT Championship.

But some people still don't get it, so Cole will elaborate on NXT this Wednesday. A press release on WWE.com provides more details.

Adam Cole vows to explain himself this Wednesday on NXT For the second time in four days, Adam Cole shocked the system. Now, he plans to offer an explanation. Cole's stunning few days began with superkicks to NXT Champion Finn Bálor and former Undisputed ERA stablemate Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, shaking the black-and-gold brand to its core. Cole erased any doubt about where he stood last Wednesday on NXT, decimating O'Reilly with a vicious suplex on the steel steps. O'Reilly, who was stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center, suffered a neck injury and is not medically cleared, per the NXT Injury Report. The NXT Universe has anxiously awaited word from Cole on his heinous betrayal, and this Wednesday night they'll finally get it. What will Cole have to say?

NXT airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network. In addition to Cole's explanation, NXT this week will also feature a No DQ Match between Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar and some kind of confrontation between Xia Li and Kacy Catanzaro after Catanzaro tried to help Li escape her Mortal Kombat cult.