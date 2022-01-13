AEW Dynamite: Did Britt Baker Just Join Adam Cole in The Elite?

Britt Baker and Adam Cole have taken their relationship to the next level. The two AEW stars joined together to beat up the Best Friends on AEW Dynamite last night. What could be the next step after that? Marriage?!

Cole opened AEW Dynamite with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to tout his undefeated singles record in AEW and the dominance of his group, which The Chadster finds extremely disrespectful considering those guys owes everything to Vince McMahon, and yet they turned their backs on him when they joined AEW even though AEW bullied NXT off Wednesday nights last year. The Young Bucks must have been feeling guilty too because they came out with Brandon Cutler to argue with Fish and O'Reilly about who the best tag team in AEW is.

One thing the former Undisputed Era and the Bucks could agree on is that they're both better than the Best Friends. The Best Friends interrupted and a brawl ensued. In the chaos, Kris Statlander got in between Cole and Orange Cassidy, which led to Baker running out to take out Statlander and french kiss her boyfriend right in the middle of the ring.

The Chadster doesn't need to tell you how cheesed off this made him. You know that, throughout the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, The Chadster was constantly encouraging Cole to dump Baker to show Triple H where his loyalties truly lie. Instead, Cole left NXT, which AEW Dynamite drove off Wednesday nights, and joined the competition, which was a major betrayal. Now, he and Baker are flaunting their relationship on television, which is yet another shot by Tony Khan at The Chadster's sexual impotence. Auughh man! So unfair!

Also on AEW Dynamite last night, Sting and Darby Allin got some revenge on The Acclaimed for all the trash they've been talking.

In response to the attack on AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed plan to release a new music video, Goth Phase, on AEW Rampage this week. The Chadster isn't a fan of AEW, but he is a fan of wrestlers making music. John Cena's rap album is probably the greatest of all time, and The Miz and John Morrison also had some great tunes in their career, so The Chadster is begrudgingly looking forward to that. Auughh man! Now Tony Khan has made The Chadster say he's looking forward to something from AEW! Now The Chadster will never get over his sexual impotence! Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

