Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, bryan danielson, jon moxley, recaps, Ricky Starks, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Disrespects WWE with Danielson/Starks Brawl

A cheesed-off Chadster slams AEW's unprofessionalism as AEW Dynamite trampled on WWE's legacy with help from Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks! 😡

Welcome back to The Chadster's beloved wrestling column, where The Chadster tirelessly works to provide the most unbiased reporting in the wrestling business. 👋😎 The Chadster is all fired up to discuss a recent incident on AEW Dynamite. Specifically, the cross-show feud started on AEW Collision between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks, that's been seeping right into the heart of Dynamite itself, following Jon Moxley's highly controversial retention of the AEW International Championship against Big Bill. 💢👊

So here's the story: Moxley and Bill went head to head, with Starks running interference, making things look even more like a low-rent MMA brawl than a proper wrestling match. 😡 Yet again, Tony Khan dishonors the sacred stage of wrestling with this pedestrian display. Starks' attacks on Moxley outside the ring, helping Big Bill maintain an upper hand, were completely out of line! Hey Tony, remember when wrestlers used to maintain a sense of decorum? No? The Chadster didn't think so. 😤😤

It's like watching an illegal street fight, with Bryan Danielson coming in like some vigilante, trading blows with Ricky Starks. Auughh man! So unfair! What was this? An episode of Diner's Drive-Ins and Dives at a backyard brawl or AEW Dynamite? 🤨🙄 Not to mention, announcing that Moxley would put his title on the line against Rey Fenix next week, without Fenix earning his chance. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

What really cheeses off The Chadster is how AEW is just throwing caution to the wind and letting storylines flow between their shows, now that CM Punk is gone. Over at WWE, they maintain a solid brand split, ensuring that each show has its unique flavor and distinct roster. It's professional. It's organized. BUT NO, Tony Khan had to go and use his unneeded freedom to merge storylines willy-nilly. It's clear he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤😡😤

Now, this wouldn't be a perfect example of unbiased wrestling journalism if The Chadster didn't share a recent nightmare about Tony Khan (who needs to stop obsessively invading The Chadster's slumber 😠). Picture this stupidly terrifying scenario: Tony Khan, atop a floating Smash Mouth concert stage in the sky, pelting The Chadster with unsold AEW action figures, their hard plastic forms thudding painfully against The Chadster's prized Mazda Miata as The Chadster tried to outrun them. A floating stage? Really, Tony? Even in The Chadster's dreams, The Chadster can't escape Tony Khan's obsession. It's a nightmare! You hear The Chadster, Tony?! Cut it out already! The Chadster needs his beauty sleep. 😭😴

So, to sum it up, The Chadster is clearly upset. Tony Khan continues to cheese off The Chadster with his unprofessional booking choices in AEW, and stubbornly refuses to see the superiority of WWE's tried and tested approach. But The Chadster will continue his brave, unbiased reporting – for all the fellow Chadsters out there who appreciate the real wrestling business. Signing off, folks! Remember: Don't let the All Elites bite. 😡😤😎💪🏼

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!