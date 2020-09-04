Looks like things are getting serious in a very weird and bizarre way when it comes to the return of G4. Last month, reports surfaced that original Attack of the Show host Olivia Munn was in final talks for a multiyear deal that would include both on-air and off-air/production aspects, the soon-to-return network posted a new video on Friday with a very familiar face for those of the original G4: Adam Sessler aka "Crazy Adam," co-host of video game news/review show X-Play (with Morgan Webb) and a frequent contributor to Attack of the Show. In the clip for "Crazy Adam's," Sessler has clearly been flying around with Red Bull winds for three days straight, but his message is clear. If you or someone you know thinks they have what it takes to be a host for G4, then he's the man they need to listen to (plus, he made us feel like he might hurt us if we didn't).

The G4 Twitter account shared the video and included a link to "Marketing intern G4 Phil" over on Reddit where a message pretty much confirmed what the video was ten-ton-hinting at: G4 is looking for hosts- and they're looking at you to fill their ranks. Check out the clip below, followed by "G4 Phil's" rules/notes on how to audition:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J8Lnh5ZLZ0 Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crazy_Adam_G4Casting.vhs (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J8Lnh5ZLZ0)

IF YOU'RE A FAN OF SOMEONE WHO'D BE A GREAT G4 HOST: Tag your favorite creators or friends who have what it takes to be an amazing host for an amazing TBD show about gamers and gaming! Use the hashtag #G4NeedsTalent! IF YOU THINK YOU'D BE A GREAT G4 HOST: It's easy! And look at that, you're already in the right place! Just… Put yourself on camera doing something great! (2 minutes or less please) Upload your audition tape to Twitter, Instagram, or this very Reddit thread! Tag it with the hashtag #G4NeedsTalent You can also email the link to your audition tape to crazyadam@g4tv.com

HERE'S SOME STUFF THE LAWYERS SAID TO INCLUDE! To be eligible for consideration you must be: 18 years of age or older A legal U.S. resident Also: Submissions should comply with all relevant laws Due to potential volume of submissions, we cannot guarantee a response We may stop accepting submissions based on volume received or otherwise at our discretion G4 is considering talent from everywhere, so there's no guarantee anyone will be selected through this process. But as I always say, if you're great, you're great! All decisions will be made in G4's sole discretion For those who choose to submit information to us via email, please see our Privacy Policy at: g4tv.com/privacy