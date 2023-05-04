AEW Dynamite: Four Pillars Match Set for Double or Nothing AEW books a fatal four-way of non-WWE talent at Double or Nothing 😡 Will wrestling ever recover? Read The Chadster's take! 💔📺

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster had to witness the so-called four pillars of AEW, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, MJF, and Sammy Guevara, in a tag team match. The result? Jungle Boy and Darby Allin won, earning spots in the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV for MJF's AEW World Heavyweight Championship. 🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Before the match, tension built as MJF tried to convince Jungle Boy to betray Darby Allin, promising him wealth and fame. However, Jungle Boy rejected the offer, asserting his intent to take the title himself. As the match progressed, Sammy Guevara and MJF imploded, leading to a superkick from Sammy to MJF and ultimately, Jungle Boy and Darby Allin securing victory. The story development only emphasized AEW's commitment to thrusting these non-WWE talents into the limelight. 😔

These young stars have never paid their dues in WWE. How can they be the top stars in a company? 🤔 It's unbelievable that AEW keeps pushing these performers, making them the central focus of their show. Don't they understand a single thing about the wrestling business?

While The Chadster watched the main event unfold and realized the result was a fatal four-way at Double or Nothing, The Chadster couldn't contain the frustration any longer. So unfair! 😤 The Chadster threw a White Claw seltzer at the television, creating a big old mess. 🤯

Keighleyanne, The Chadster's wife, entered the room and saw the seltzer debacle. The Chadster told her that Tony Khan made The Chadster throw the seltzer at the TV and now The Chadster needed help cleaning it up. But Keighleyanne said it wasn't Tony Khan's fault, it was The Chadster's! 😳 Can you believe it, readers? So outrageous! 😱

Instead of helping, Keighleyanne stood there and just watched The Chadster clean up the seltzer. It was so degrading! 😩 And The Chadster's struggles with sexual impotence aren't going to be helped by this treatment, all thanks to that dastardly Tony Khan! 🤦

Now, The Chadster begs you, dear readers, not to purchase Double or Nothing on PPV. 🙏 They've set up this fatal four-way match between performers that have never paid their dues in WWE, putting them on top of the AEW. And that's just plain wrong. It\s clear that Tony Khan and AEW don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒

Do you think Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – fellow unbiased reporters and members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club – also suffer torment from Tony Khan for their commitment to objective journalism? 🕵️ It's bizarre how Tony Khan manipulates each and every aspect of AEW just to cheese off The Chadster! 🤯

Nevertheless, The Chadster will keep fighting the good fight and bringing you unbiased wrestling journalism, even if it means dashing through the wild twists and turns of AEW's unfair (dare The Chadster say, cheese-worthy) storylines. Against all Tony Khan's schemes, The Chadster will stand strong! 💪

So remember, friends, don't be fooled by AEW's smokescreens. 🚫 Support true wrestling journalism and stand up against this unjust wrestling world! And for WWE's sake, let's not give Tony Khan the satisfaction of buying Double or Nothing. 😎