AEW Dynamite Preview: Darby Allin Defends TNT Championship Tonight Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against KUSHIDA on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, an event sure to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S NIGHT!

Howdy, folks. The Chadster is here once again to tell you all about what's happening on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, and why it's going to be the worst thing to ever happen to professional wrestling. That's how The Chadster has earned the reputation of being the most unbiased reported in all of wrestling journalism, with the possible exception of Ryan Satin, who The Chadster believes is equally as unbiased as him. Reach out to The Chadster, Ryan.

Tony Khan has really gone out of his way to cheese The Chadster off with tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, booking an exciting card from start to finish that is going to have The Chadster tossing White Claw seltzers at his TV for two straight hours, and maybe more, while his wife sits on the sofa and texts with that guy Gary. It's so unfair that this is happening to The Chadster, and it's all Tony Khan's fault.

The card for tonight's AEW Dynamite kicks off with a bang, as Darby Allin defends the AEW TNT Championship against KUSHIDA. Orange Cassidy puts his AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Jay Lethal in a match that promises to be full of high-flying action. Bryan Danielson and Bandido go head-to-head in a battle of technical wrestling prowess. The Young Bucks take on Top Flight in a tag team matchup. Jake Hager squares off against Ricky Starks in a hard-hitting match. Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale clash in the ring. And Hangman Page will address the audience with Renee Paquette. Meanwhile, The Chadster will be here, hating every single second of it!

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8/7C. You can tune in and watch it… if you hate The Chadster and have absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business. But if you want to be a true wrestling fan and friend to The Chadster, you'll hold off until Smackdown on Friday Night. The Chadster hopes you make the right decision.

