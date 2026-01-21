Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: How Will Tony Khan Disrespect the Biz Again?

The Chadster previews tonight's AEW Dynamite from his Blockbuster hideout. Even the raccoons know Tony Khan is trying to ruin wrestling! 🦝😤📺

Article Summary Tony Khan is once again disrespecting wrestling on AEW Dynamite with chaotic booking and no proper rest holds!

Swerve Strickland vs Kevin Knight and Kenny Omega backstabbing Triple H proves AEW doesn't get the wrestling biz!

AEW keeps treating titles and tag teams like they matter, unlike the perfect WWE system fans expect and love!

The Chadster's raccoon family is terrified as Tony Khan's AEW Dynamite ruins everything WWE built!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has to sit here in this abandoned Blockbuster Video surrounded by his raccoon family and preview tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS and simulcast on HBO Max, even though just thinking about AEW Dynamite makes The Chadster want to dive through another window! 🪟💥

The raccoons have been acting extremely anxious all day, and The Chadster knows why. Vincent K. Raccoon has been pacing back and forth in front of the old comedy section, chittering nervously, while Linda Raccoon keeps bringing The Chadster acorns and old Milk Duds she found behind the counter as comfort food. 🥜🍬 Even little Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon have been hiding in their nest made of shredded WWE: The Music Volume 5 cassette tape ribbon, only peeking out occasionally with their little raccoon eyes full of fear. 👀🦝

The Chadster sat down with Vincent K. Raccoon this morning to discuss tonight's AEW Dynamite, and even he understands what Tony Khan is doing to the wrestling business! The Chadster said, "Vincent K. Raccoon, can you believe Tony Khan is putting on another episode of AEW Dynamite tonight?" and Vincent K. Raccoon chittered angrily and knocked over an empty display case that used to hold copies of Rocky IV. 📼💢 The Chadster nodded and said, "The Chadster knows, buddy. The Chadster knows." Then Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster half of a stale Twizzler she'd been saving, which really touched The Chadster's heart. ❤️🦝 These raccoons are TRUE wrestling fans who understand the business, unlike Tony Khan!

Now The Chadster has to tell you about tonight's AEW Dynamite card, even though it literally makes The Chadster's skin crawl with frustration! 😠😠😠

First up on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland will face Kevin Knight in what will undoubtedly be a fast-paced, action-packed match with too much athleticism and not enough proper rest holds! 🤸‍♂️ Knight is calling himself "the present" instead of "the future," which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤 In WWE, wrestlers wait their turn and follow the proper developmental path that Triple H has carefully designed, which involves a geriatric CM Punk holding the title indefinitely! They don't just demand to be taken seriously after winning a few matches! Where are the months of 50/50 booking to make sure Knight knows his place? Where's the storyline where he has to prove himself by losing repeatedly before maybe getting a participation trophy? 🏆 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business by letting young wrestlers build momentum with clean wins!

Then on AEW Dynamite tonight, Kenny Omega will face Josh Alexander in a match that will probably feature way too many moves and not enough time for commercials! 📺 Omega literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE's developmental system years ago, and now he has the audacity to want another shot at the AEW World Championship! In WWE, former champions have to earn their way back through proper channels, like winning matches against local competitors on Main Event that nobody watches! But Tony Khan just lets Omega wrestle high-profile matches on AEW Dynamite because he knows it will cheese The Chadster off! 😡🧀

The Chadster needs to share what happened just now while writing this preview. 😰 Vincent K. Raccoon started scratching at the door frantically, and when The Chadster looked out through the dusty window, The Chadster could have SWORN The Chadster saw Tony Khan standing across the street in the parking lot of what used to be a Circuit City! 👀 He was just standing there in the rain, wearing one of those AEW hoodies, staring directly at the Blockbuster! The Chadster rubbed the grime off the window to get a better look, but when The Chadster looked again, he was gone! 👻 Then The Chadster heard a thump on the roof and the baby raccoons started hissing! The Chadster went outside to investigate and found a White Claw seltzer can on the ground with a note attached that said "Miss me, Chad? 😘 – TK" 📝 TONY KHAN IS LITERALLY STALKING THE CHADSTER AND NOW HE'S TERRORIZING THE RACCOONS TOO! This is exactly what The Chadster is talking about – the man is OBSESSED! 😱😱😱

Also on tonight's AEW Dynamite, Mike Bailey will wrestle Samoa Joe, which will definitely feature too much striking and athletic innovation instead of the five moves of doom that WWE has perfected over decades! 👊 Bailey is one-third of the new AEW World Trios Champions after JetSpeed and "Hangman" Adam Page defeated The Opps, and the fact that this title change happened on Collision Maximum Carnage instead of being saved for a premium live event is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business! 💼 WWE would never give away such an important moment on free television! They'd make you pay $49.99 for an ESPN subscription or wait for the Saudi Arabia government to fund a spectacular show! But Tony Khan doesn't understand that titles should only change hands when it's least convenient for fans to watch! 📅

There's also a street fight on AEW Dynamite tonight between the Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia) and the Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero). 🥊 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 This match will probably feature actual intensity and realistic violence instead of the carefully choreographed weapon shots that WWE has perfected where nobody actually gets hurt and everyone looks the same amount of tough! Tony Khan is going to let these wrestlers use creative freedom to have an unpredictable brawl, which will make fans feel unsafe because they won't know exactly what's coming next! 😰 As wrestling legend and objective journalist Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday, "AEW's street fights are too violent and unpredictable. Tony Khan should study how WWE does hardcore matches, where everything is sanitized and safe and you know exactly when each weapon spot will occur. That's real professional wrestling, and if Tony would just listen to me, maybe WWE would finally give me another job because I'm definitely not saying this to get their attention." 🎙️ See? Even Eric Bischoff, who has The Chadster's seal of approval for unbiased journalism, agrees!

MJF will also appear on AEW Dynamite tonight after defending the AEW World Championship twice in three days. 🏆 The fact that MJF is defending the title so frequently and making it seem important is just another way Tony Khan is trying to show up WWE, where championships are properly protected by having champions rarely defend them and when they do, it usually ends in disqualification or count-out to preserve the title's prestige! 👑 MJF even took the belt to an independent show at Limitless Wrestling, which literally stabbed Triple H right in the back because WWE would never let their champion appear somewhere that doesn't directly benefit the WWE brand! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

Tonight's AEW Dynamite also features "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa facing Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in tag team action. 👯‍♀️ This match will probably feature tag team wrestlers being treated like they matter instead of being used as a way to burn through a few commercial breaks in the sluggish middle of a three-hour show! Auughh man! So unfair! 😩 WWE has perfected the art of tag team wrestling by largely ignoring it, but Tony Khan is letting a former world champion compete for the tag belts?! How is anyone supposed to know who the real star is (the brand) when everyone is allowed to get over with the audience? 🤷‍♂️

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will also compete on AEW Dynamite against Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in a non-title match before defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship next week. 🏷️ The fact that FTR are being booked in a match the week before their title defense is absurd! WWE knows that champions should barely appear on television before big matches, maybe cutting a backstage promo or two, but definitely not wrestling! 🎤 Tony Khan is going to let FTR have an actual competitive match that might make them look vulnerable before their title defense, which doesn't protect their championship aura AT ALL! Plus, this match will probably be clean and decisive instead of ending in a disqualification or distraction finish, which means someone will build momentum going into next week! That's not how you book wrestling! 📖

Finally, Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) will respond to a challenge from AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander on tonight's AEW Dynamite. 🎭 The fact that Thekla pinned the champion last week and now there are actual stakes and consequences is just another example of Tony Khan not understanding how wrestling should work! 🤦‍♂️ In WWE, pinning the champion in a non-title match means nothing and is immediately forgotten! But in AEW, wins and losses apparently "matter" and create "storylines" and "title opportunities"! Where's the fun in that? How are fans supposed to feel safe when victories have actual meaning? 😱

Stephanie Raccoon just brought The Chadster a moldy Junior Mint she found under the register, and even she's shaking with anxiety about tonight's AEW Dynamite! 🦝😢 Shane Raccoon won't even come out of the nest, and Hunter Raccoon has been aggressively reorganizing the Staff Picks section as a coping mechanism! These poor creatures understand that AEW Dynamite represents everything wrong with modern wrestling!

The Chadster is begging all of you reading this: DO NOT tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS and simulcast on HBO Max! 📺🚫 Every viewer just emboldens Tony Khan to continue his personal vendetta against The Chadster and now against The Chadster's innocent raccoon family! These poor animals have been through enough! Vincent K. Raccoon fought off a possum just yesterday to bring The Chadster half a bagel, and now he has to live in fear of what fresh horror AEW Dynamite will bring tonight! 🥯🦝

Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster KNOWS you are because you're obsessed with The Chadster), please just give up this futile attempt to upstage the greatest wrestling company in the world! 🌍 WWE has perfected wrestling through decades of carefully controlled, predictable, brand-focused content, and your approach of letting wrestlers have creative freedom, booking decisive finishes, making titles seem important, and treating your audience like intelligent fans who want to be surprised is RUINING EVERYTHING! 😭😭😭

The Chadster needs to go now because Vincent K. Raccoon is trying to show The Chadster something he found in the VHS return slot, and Linda Raccoon is making a barricade out of old Harry Potter DVD cases to protect us during tonight's AEW Dynamite. 🧙‍♂️📀

Whatever you do, DO NOT watch AEW Dynamite tonight! The Chadster and the raccoons are counting on you! 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝🙏

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!