AEW Dynamite Preview: Who Will Challenge for the Interim Championship?

In a situation that is just so unfair, AEW will soon get to have two men's world champions, with an Interim Champion to be crowned while AEW Champion CM Punk is out with an injury. Why does AEW get to have two champions, when WWE just unified their championships so that they only have one? And that one isn't even around half the time any more?! This is really cheesing The Chadster off! But The Chadster has a job to do, and that job is to tell you everything AEW has announced for tonight's episode of Dynamite and then beg you not to watch it because the longer AEW is successful in the ratings, the longer The Chadster will remain sexually impotent. Auughh man! So unfair!

The big plans this week are to figure out who from AEW will compete for the Interim AEW Championship at Forbidden Door, the upcoming PPV where AEW and NJPW will team up to bully The Chadster's beloved WWE. First, there will be a Casino Battle Royale to start off AEW Dynamite, which means there will be a Joker competing in the match, which really cheeses The Chadster off. Later in the night, the winner of that battle royale will face Jon Moxley in the main event, and the winner of that match will go on to face a competitor from NJPW at Forbidden Door.

That's more than enough to totally RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, but Tony Khan isn't happy with that and there's more, which just goes to show that Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. Hangman Adam Page will face NJPW star David Finlay in a match on AEW Dynamite tonight, and Buddy Matthews will face Pac. And The Chadster will face his demons inside a four-pack of White Claw Seltzer.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but please, please, please don't watch it, okay?

