AEW Dynamite Preview: Why Elimination Chamber Will Be So Much Better Once again, Tony Khan is trying to upstage a WWE PLE with an episode of AEW Dynamite, and The Chadster is just so sick of it and ready to fight back!

WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event is just days away, but you wouldn't know that from following AEW, which is just one of the ways that the company shows just how biased against WWE it is. Instead, AEW is advertising tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and its attempt to steal attention away from WWE as they try to build to WrestleMania, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it. But The Chadster isn't going to let that stand, which is why he's taking this opportunity of an AEW Dynamite preview to tell you all about the Elimination Chamber event.

In one of the biggest matches all year, Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Brock Lesnar taking on Bobby Lashley is another big match The Chadster is really looking forward to. There will be two Elimination Chamber matches. In one, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest. And in the other, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Natalya will battle for a chance to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Finally, Beth Phoenix will team with her husband, Edge, to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. As you can see it's going to be an incredible PLE, which is why The Chadster is just so disappointed that Tony Khan is trying to overshadow everything with tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair!

Now that you know what's happening on Saturday, The Chadster wants to make sure you know he is committed to unbiased, objective wrestling journalism. That's why, even though AEW is the worst thing to ever happen to wrestling and Tony Khan has a personal vendetta against The Chadster that has turned into some kind of sick obsession, The Chadster is still happy to provide a rundown of what's happing on AEW Dynamite tonight. Tonight's episode promises to be a wild one, with a Texas Tornado Tag Match pitting Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli against RUSH and Preston Vance. Brian Cage and Jungle Man will face off in a singles match, while Mark Briscoe battles Josh Woods. Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Ruby Soho will compete in a Triple Threat Match, and Hangman Page will take on Kip Sabian. The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Orange Cassidy will battle Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt in a huge eight-man tag team match. Finally, MJF will be contractually obligated to appear and Jim Ross will interview Wardlow, while Renee Paquette interviews Adam Cole.

The Chadster agrees with what you're thinking: it's just so disgusting that Tony Khan would book a show like this on the same week as a WWE PLE. Hopefully, nobody will tune in to watch the show and Tony Khan will learn his lesson and admit that WWE is the best and stop making The Chadster's life a living heck, dang it! AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about the wrestling business at all, you won't watch it.