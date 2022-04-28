AEW Dynamite: Serena Deeb Looks Like Thunder Rosa's Next Challenger

It looks like Serena Deeb will be the next big challenger for Thunder Rosa's AEW Women's World Championship. Deeb defeated former champion Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight on AEW Dynamite last night, ending her long-running feud with Shida and putting her in position to move up the card. With Rosa seen watching the match from the back, it looks likely that Deeb could be Rosa's next challenger, perhaps for Double or Nothing at the end of May. And The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it, for multiple reasons!

First of all, Tony Khan, who has made it his mission in life to personally torment The Chadster with his booking of AEW, took to Twitter to make reference to ECW, which is just so unfair considering WWE owns the trademarks to ECW fair and square.

Here in Philadelphia where it all began, it's the highly anticipated 5th match in their classic rivalry, @shidahikaru vs @SerenaDeeb in a Philly Street Fight LIVE on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork NOW! Thank you very much to everyone around the world watching #AEWDynamite tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

More importantly, another thing that The Chadster finds to be extremely disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business is that AEW has taken a former WWE star who Vince McMahon personally determined no longer had an in-ring future and was better served as a trainer for the models Johnny Ace hires, and gave her the opportunity to revive her in-ring career after WWE laid her off during a pandemic and she then stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by signing with AEW. Then, even more disrespectfully, Deeb took that opportunity and ran with it, creating her Professor gimmick and rising to become a contender for AEW's top women's title. Auughh man! So unfair!

You can watch highlights from Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida from AEW Dynamite last night in the video above, but The Chadster hopes you won't because then you're just encouraging Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE even more, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

