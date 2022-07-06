AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches on a Wednesday

AEW Dynamite is on tonight, and you know what that means: The Chadster is absolutely livid! The Chadster was having a perfectly fine week when he looked at the calendar and saw that today is Wednesday. But thanks to the Fourth of July holiday and the three-day weekend, The Chadster thought it was Tuesday. The Chadster simply wasn't mentally prepared for this! Can't AEW just hold Dynamite tomorrow instead?!

Of course, The Chadster knows the answer to that question. Tony Khan has dedicated his life to making The Chadster absolutely MISERABLE, so there's no way he would cut The Chadster some slack right now. So not only is Tony Khan going forward with tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, but it's got a loaded card with two title matches as well. Auughh man! So unfair!

Brody King will challenge Jon Moxley for the interim AEW Championship, while Wardlow will challenge Scorpio Sky for the TNT title. In addition to that, Thunderstorm — that's Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm — will take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, while The Butcher and The Blade will face Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. And on top of all that, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will be on the show as well. All of this goes to show that Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it, but we already knew that.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, please don't watch it. Here's some graphics Bleeding Cool TV editor Ray Flook, who is in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, is forcing The Chadster to post.

