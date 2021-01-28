AEW Dynamite Video Clips Show Cracks Deepen in Inner Circle

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, currently raging against the capitalist machine by… er… buying lots of stocks, comrades! But it is for a good cause this time: to ruin the lives of Wall Street fat cats! Viva la revolución! Haw haw haw haw! But besides bringing financial death to these capitalist dogs, El Presidente also has another mission, one of delivering to the readers of Bleeding Cool the pro wrestling coverage they deserved. With that in mind, can I interest you in some video clips from last night's episode of AEW Dynamite?

Of course I can! Who could resist the charms of your El Presidente? Who would dare? Haw haw haw!

Video Highlights from AEW Dynamite – January 27th, 2021

Last night's episode of Dynamite was what one might call "loosey goosey," comrades. The stars of AEW were keeping it casual on Wednesday night in a fun episode that was unfortunately marred by technical difficulties that knocked out the TNT broadcast for many viewers during the first fifteen minutes of the show. Dynamite recovered and delivered some great wrestling, including an epic match between Jungle Boy and FTR's Dax Harwood.

Check out these video clips of AEW Dynamite below, comrades:

