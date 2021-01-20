AEW Invades Impact Wrestling in These Impact Video Highlights

Impact Wrestling aired its first show since the Hard to Kill PPV last night. If you missed it, no worries. The Chadster is here with your fix of YouTube videos and insightful commentary to get you all caught up.

As we all know, Impact has had an unfair advantage lately due to a crossover with AEW that makes both shows more interesting than WWE, which is not cool in The Chadster's book. And they were really flaunting it this week, with video of Don Callis, Kenny Omega, and the Good Brothers opening the show. The first match of the show, however, was a Hard to Kill rematch of sorts, as Rhino took on Eric Young.

The big news out of last night's Impact was AEW stars Private Party and Matt Hardy showing up to challenge the Good Brothers to a match. This is totally unfair to WWE, who have no crossover partners.

Jordynne Grace and Jazz got back together for another tag team match, taking on Kimber Lee and Susan.

Taya Valkyrie was revealed as the mastermind of the attack on John E. Bravo, and it seems she left Impact Wrestling! Rumors says she's headed to WWE, which is great news! The Chadster approves!

That rascal Tony Khan appeared in another of his paid ads only to reveal he's actually at Impact in person. The Chadster's arch nemesis! I can't believe I'm even showing you guys this video.

Rich Swann and Moose came face to face after working as a team at Hard to Kill. Spoiler: they don't get along as well here.

They were opponents at Hard to Kill, but last night on Impact, Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona were allies against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The Chadster respects that.

Brian Myers took on Fallah Ball and won in the cheapest way possible.

Next week's show will feature the Fire N' Flava Fest, which sounds like The Chadster's kinda party.

Finally, Private Party took on Chris Sabin and James Storm in an extremely unfair AEW vs. Impact match. Ugh, no matter who wins, The Chadster loses!

Absolutely disgusting. Aside from that unfair ending, The Chadster rather enjoyed this episode of Impact though.