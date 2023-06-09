Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Declares War on WWE Smackdown! Get a Preview Here

AEW takes on WWE Smackdown with tonight's AEW Rampage! Discover their disrespectful lineup and pick a side in this wrestling war! 😱👊💥

🚨🚨🚨 Attention, loyal wrestling fans: The Chadster is back with yet another groundbreaking scoop, and this time it's a big one! AEW is at it again, putting together tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, and oh boy, does it look like they're trying to declare war on WWE Smackdown! 😱 Can you believe it? The nerve of AEW to take such steps just to promote their upcoming PPVs like the international display of bullying known as Forbidden Door and their disrespectful new CM Punk starring show, AEW Collision! 💢

To give you an idea of what's going down tonight, AEW has put together a star-studded line-up for Rampage, including a #1 Contender's Match for the AEW Women's World Championship between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Mercedes Martinez, Nyla Rose, and Skye Blue. 😑 There's also some high-flying trios action involving The Lucha Brothers teaming up with Bandido to face Big Bill, Ethan Page, and Lee Moriarty. As if that wasn't enough, Powerhouse Hobbs will also be in action, and The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will take on The Spanish Announce Project in yet another trios match. 🙄

Auughh man! So unfair! 👿 Frankly, The Chadster thinks this whole thing is incredibly disrespectful to WWE Smackdown and everything WWE has ever done for the wrestling business. Every time AEW puts on a show like this, it's basically a slap in the face to the entire WWE Universe. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

In the spirit of peace, with AEW trying to ignite a war with WWE and destroy WWE Smackdown, The Chadster decided to write an homage called "Give WWE a Chance" to the timeless anthem, "Give Peace a Chance" by John Lennon. Here's a little taste:

🎵All Chad is saying is give WWE a chance

All Chad is saying is give WWE a chance 🎵

The Chadster is really hoping that Smashmouth, his favorite band, will cover the song. Just imagine if we could unite all wrestling fans in peace and love under the WWE banner. What a beautiful world that would be. 💗

But, alas, it seems like AEW is doubling down on their warpath. So, dear readers, it's time to choose a side in this raging battle. Just remember, WWE has been here from the start, providing us with all the classic, unforgettable moments that define wrestling history. The choice, ultimately, is yours. But, The Chadster urges you to choose wisely and not to watch AEW Rampage tonight. Let's show them that we won't tolerate the disrespect they're showing to WWE and the entire wrestling industry. Stand with The Chadster and WWE! 💪😤👊

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!