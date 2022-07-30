AEW Rampage Highlights; Dumpster Match Set for Dynamite This Week

SummerSlam is on tonight, which means this should be a happy day for The Chadster, but The Chadster has learned nothing if not that Tony Khan will go any lengths necessary to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, even on a sacred weekend like this. And so, AEW has released highlights on YouTube from last night's AEW Rampage.

The results of AEW Rampage last night are as follows. Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends beat Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt in a match full of entertaining hijinx that, in The Chadster's opinion, have no place in a wrestling match. Ethan Page beat Leon Ruffin. Lee Moriarity beat Ethan Page (and continued to be courted by Stokely Hathaway. And in the main event, Anna Jay got the win over Ruby Soho.

Also on AEW Rampage last night, The Acclaimed debuted their music video, which was a clever way of challenging The Gunn Club to a Dumpster Match on Dynamite this week. Personally, The Chadster finds this to be just so disrespectful because WWE did the Dumpster Match first when the New Age Outlaws took on Mick Foley and Terry Funk, and Billy Gunn should have more respect than to literally stab Triple H right in the back by allowing his sons to compete in a Dumpster match on Dynamite.

Additionally on AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho interrupted Claudio Castagnoli's ROH Championship celebration, and somehow that led to Wheeler Yuta challenging Jericho to a match on Dynamite. If Yuta wins, he gets to take Jericho's title shot against Yuta's own Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Jon Moxley.

All of that means AEW Dynamite this week is once again shaping up to be a packed and exciting card, which The Chadster personally finds to be just so unfair to both WWE, who are trying to make the most of SummerSlam weekend, and to The Chadster, who just wants to enjoy his life without being constantly reminded there's another wrestling company out there competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE. Auughh man! So unfair!

#AEWDynamite LIVE Wed 8/7c on TBS

-Jericho v Yuta: Winner faces MOX for Interim World Title @ #QuakeByTheLake

-Dumpster match Gunn Club v Acclaimed

-Powerhouse Hobbs in action

-Cassidy v Lethal

-Undisputed Elite return

-ThunderStorm v Baker/Hayter

-Matt Hardy v Christian Cage pic.twitter.com/ThOcReSOiY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Okay, The Chadster is glad to have gotten all this AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite coverage out of the way, which means The Chadster can kick back, pop open a can of White Claw seltzer, ignore Keighleyanne texting with that guy Gary all dang day long, and get ready for Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. Yay!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling