AEW Rampage Review: How Tony Khan Ruins Wrestling! Discover AEW's latest unfair tactics on AEW Rampage 😡! The Chadster bemoans Aussie Open, FTR, and Jungle Boy's shocking wins. 🤼😤📖

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 AEW Rampage aired on TNT last night with a very unfair advantage as the NBA playoffs provided a lead-in which will definitely skew their ratings unjustly. 🏀 The Chadster can't even! 🤦‍♂️

The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match had Aussie Open retain their title against Best Friends. Just when The Chadster thought AEW couldn't get any worse, that match featured so many non-WWE-like tactics that it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤼‍♂️ 🏆 Ugh! The Chadster would've much preferred a classic WWE match setup. 😣

FTR, having the audacity to cut a promo talking about becoming tag team champions and praising AEW, only highlights their betrayal to WWE. They went so far as to trash AEW on social media before re-signing and winning the tag belts, just to get The Chadster's hopes up. Then they dashed The Chadster's hopes, ensuring The Chadster's continued sexual impotence. 😩 The Chadster cannot even watch them on TV anymore without getting cheesed off. 🧀😤

As for Mark Briscoe settling into his new role in Jeff Jarrett's stable, a they defeated a team of jobbers in a squash match, it's obvious he has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🗡️ So disappointed in you, Mark! 😔 Why couldn't you have signed with WWE instead?

Now, let's talk about Angelo Parker and Matt Menard cutting a rap on The Acclaimed in the ring. 🎤 The Chadster may not be a famous rapper, but just listen to this diss at Tony Khan:

🎶 Tony Khan, a billionaire's son,

Runs AEW just for fun,

But the truth is, he's got an obsession,

But The Chadster's gonna teach him a lesson.

Lies from all the journalists Tony paid,

But the C-H-A-D-S-T-E-R isn't afraid,

To tell it like it is until everyone can see,

That AEW is inferior to WWE! 🎶

Sure, it's not the epitome of music like The Chadster's favorite band Smashmouth, but it's better than what Parker and Menard came up with. And can we talk about how unfair it is that Tony Khan used this segment to promote a match with The Acclaimed on Dynamite, manipulating viewers into tuning back in! So unfair! 😒

Jungle Boy defeating Shawn Spears, a returning wrestler, in the main event really killed Spears's momentum again, which The Chadster thinks is great. 👏 Spears should have never betrayed WWE by joining AEW in the first place. 😠 The Chadster only wishes that Spears could have been put in his place without putting an AEW star over, though. 😩

In conclusion, last night's AEW Rampage was just another example of Tony Khan booking his show to cheese off The Chadster. It was disrespectful to the wrestling business and does not hold a candle to WWE's classic, controlled perfection. 😌🙌

Now, The Chadster has a plea to some of the other wrestling journalists out there who are not as unbiased as The Chadster, Ariel Helwani, or Ryan Satin. Please, please, people, open your eyes 👀 and see what's happening in the wrestling world! Be unbiased like The Chadster 💪 and stop promoting this AEW nonsense! 🚫😤 And Tony Khan, stop 😠 obsessing 😳 over The Chadster! 🚯🚷🔺