AEW Rampage Slam Dunk: Keith Lee Returns on Very Disrespectful Show AEW Rampage may have aired at a special time last night, but The Chadster was just as cheesed off as he usually is by the torturous show.

Welcome, Chadmaniacs! Once again, The Chadster is here to bring you his objective review of last night's episode of AEW Rampage. But first, The Chadster wants to welcome a new member to a very limited club. For years, The Chadster has lamented a lack of integrity in wrestling journalism. It seems like nearly every reporter out there is on Tony Khan's payroll, pushing the narrative that AEW is real competition for WWE. Throughout it all, The Chadster has stood tall as one of only two actual unbiased journalists who are willing to to tell it like it is and say that WWE is the best wrestling company in the world and always will be: The Chadster himself, and Ryan Satin. But today, a new member has joined the club: Ariel Helwani.

Helwani appeared on WWE Smackdown last night and spent the day professing his love of WWE on Twitter. That's the kind of professionalism The Chadster wishes he would see more of in this industry. So Ariel Helwani, The Chadster wants you to know that The Chadster appreciates how brave it was of you to stand up to Tony Khan and his bullying. You have a friend, and an ideological brother, in The Chadster. In an industry full of bias, it is true journalistic heroes like us who stand for honesty and integrity in our chosen field. Bravo.

Now, here's why AEW Rampage was the worst show on television last night.

In the opening match, The Elite defeated Top Flight and AR Fox to retain the AEW World Trios Championship. The match lasted about fifteen minutes and was the usual high-energy, crowd-pleasing affair that helped to elevate the young stars while giving another win to the champs. So naturally, the Chadster absolutely hated it! The Chadster especially hated to see Kenny Omega get another win when he is supposed to be disillusioned with AEW and headed to WWE. And to top it all off, The House of Black appeared to challenge The Elite after the match, setting up another entertaining feud! Auughh man! So unfair!

Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia in another wrestling showcase, though this one lasted only about half as long as the last. Garcia had Sammy Guevara at ringside to help him cheat, but Action Andretti served to neutralize him. The Chadster is absolutely sickened by the way AEW promotes these young stars and uses the name of Chris Jericho, a former WWE star, to do it. Clearly, Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business or he would realize how incredibly disrespectful that is.

Jade Cargill crushed Vertvixen to retain the TBS Championship in a very quick match. Cargill is ripping off Goldberg's streak, but she's doing it without being a dumb old Boomer who hates Rihanna, and in The Chadster's opinion, that's just incredibly unfair to WWE who put in a lot of effort toward buying the rights to WCW and then repeatedly bringing Goldberg bag years past his prime.

Finally, in the main event of AEW Rampage, Dustin Rhodes won a match against Swerve Strickland by disqualification when Strickland and Parker Bordeaux jumped Rhodes. But Keith Lee returned to chase off the heels and save the day, which The Chadster found to be extremely disrespectful to both the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it. Why have you fallen so far, Bearcat, as to cavort with people like Tony Khan and the stars of AEW? The Chadster just can't stand it!

Once again, The Chadster was just so cheesed off by this week's episode of AEW Rampage, and as a result, he was forced to chuck his White Claw seltzer at the television no less than three times throughout the course of the show. Now, The Chadster's television is all sticky when he needs it to watch the Elimination Chamber tonight on Peacock. Well, Tony Khan, you tried your hardest to stop The Chadster from enjoying his beloved WWE tonight, but The Chadster will have the last laugh because he is going to get down on his knees and beg his wife Keighleyanne to please clean the TV. Then, The Chadster will show Tony Khan and his sick obsession with The Chadster by watching Elimination Chamber and having a great time, like the unbiased wrestling journalist he and so few others are, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

