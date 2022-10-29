AEW Rampage: Swerve Strickland Ended AEW's Most Over Gimmick

So The Chadster was enjoying his Friday night last night. With a cold can of White Claw seltzer, Keighleyanne in the kitchen texting with that guy Gary, and WWE Smackdown on the television, The Chadster was ready for one of the most relaxing weekends of his life. And then The Chadster remembered: AEW Rampage was coming on, and The Chadster would be FORCED to watch it thanks to the despicable collaboration between The Chadster's editor, Ray Flook, and AEW's billionaire owner, Tony Khan. Auughh man! So unfair!

So The Chadster prepared to have his night and probably his entire weekend ruined thanks to Tony Khan. The Chadster was seething with anger as he watched AEW Rampage. It was everything that The Chadster hated about AEW: the entertaining wrestling matches, the lack of WWE superstars, and worst of all, imagining Tony Khan's smug face beaming from the control center. The Chadster couldn't take it anymore. He had to take action.

The Chadster got up from the couch and march into the kitchen, where Keighleyanne was still texting that guy Gary.

"Hey! The Chadster is trying to watch AEW Rampage and you're distracting him!" The Chadster shouted.

"Whatever, Chad," Keighleyanne said, continuing to text.

"The Chadster doesn't care! This is all Tony Khan's fault and The Chadster needs to focus on ruining his life! Now get out of the kitchen so The Chadster can make a voodoo doll of him!"

Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and walked away, leaving The Chadster to his vengeful plot. If Tony Khan thought he could ruin The Chadster's life with entertaining wrestling matches, he was sorely mistaken. The Chadster was going to make him pay.

That being said, there was one thing that The Chadster liked about AEW Rampage. The Chadster liked when Swerve Strickland kidnapped Billy Gunn and cut his finger off, ensuring that Gunn can never do the scissor hand gesture with The Acclaimed again. Without that, The Acclaimed will probably lose the AEW Tag Team Championships and stop being so over with the crowd, which The Chadster has always thought was extremely unfair.

But The Chadster hated the rest of the show, especially the fact that it showcased AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a match with Matt Menard. WWE doesn't have Roman Reigns appear on both Raw and Smackdown every week. Heck, Roman Reigns doesn't always appear on TV show most weeks. The fact that AEW has their world champion on television all the time just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the professional wrestling business.

Also on AEW Rampage last night, Tay Melo beat Madison Rayne, Keith Lee squashed Serpentico, and Wardlow successfully defended the TNT Championship against Matt Taven. The whole show was extremely disrespectful to WWE and booked with the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

Thanks a lot, Tony Khan. The Chadster hope you enjoy your weekend, because The Chadster will be spending his time plotting revenge. And when The Chadster gets his hands on that voodoo doll, Tony Khan is going to wish he never messed with The Chadster! And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!