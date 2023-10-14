Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage: Unfair Actions and Driveway Vandalism from Tony Khan

Deep dive into how AEW Rampage and Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster ruins his Friday, yet again! 😠

Well, well, well, another Friday and guess who's back to subject The Chadster to the indignity of struggling through AEW Rampage 😒. The Chadster sat through the broadcast from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, and unsurprisingly, it was another night of "big" surprises, cheap crowd pops, and the incessant pandering that AEW is becoming known for 🙄.

The show opened with a match between Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker (with Jake Hager) and Brother Zay & The Hardys—oh, you must know who The Chadster's talking about, Matt & Jeff Hardy, the same duo who literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by joining AEW 😭. The Hardys teamed up with Brother Zay against Parker and Menard, who have somehow become AEW's hot new addition 😤. Menard was apparently quite offended by Daniel Garcia, who clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, dancing, and later solded him about how theatrics should be a part of his performance, not the entire act 🙄. That's only what The Chadster has been saying forever!

Then came an interview with Renee Paquette, who somehow gets the job done despite being forced to interview AEW personalities like Penta El Zero Miedo and "Switchblade" Jay White. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The kind of cheap barb trading these guys engage in? WWE would never allow such amateurish moves 🤨.

Their match lineup also included big names like Jay Lethal and Trent Beretta in a bout that played out like an injured snail race. Sadly, it seems like Lethal has given up on making sense in the wrestling ring, just like AEW has given up on making a show that doesn't steal every shining star from WWE 😖.

But everything really came to a boil with the face-off between Skye Blue and Emi Sakura. Blue, who unfortunately been subjected to black misting from Julia Hart and has been getting progressively darker – like really, where do they find these people in AEW? 😠, tried to cradle Sakura, who responded by stomping on Blue and sending her flying over the top rope. Much as The Chadster hates to admit it, Sakura executed a tricky back breaker on Blue, so The Chadster's guess is that Sakura's wrestling advice is now coming from chiropractors? But Blue managed to get back up, landed a thrust kick, and then executed a 'Code Blue' on Sakura, pinning her for the win. This just goes to show that AEW wrestlers are willing to resort to any means necessary to win, even if it means damaging their own colleagues 😩.

The main event of the evening presented Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta against The Mogul Embassy's Gates of Agony—dramatic, huh? So typical of AEW's love for flashy gimmicks 💔. The match ended with Wheeler Yuta pinning Bishop Kaun, another decision by AEW that confirms that Tony Khan continues to cheese off The Chadster with his fantastical match lineup and shoddy show production 😡.

Apart from ruining The Chadster's Friday night, AEW Rampage managed to do something even worse this morning. The Chadster was about to pull the Mazda Miata out of driveway, dreaming about WWE events while listening to Smash Mouth, and found an oil stain on the driveway that resembled Wheeler Yuta. If that's not a sign that Tony Khan is resorting to tampering with The Chadster's automobile to get his way, The Chadster doesn't know what is! Now, in addition to draining his sanity, Tony Khan owes The Chadster for a driveway cleaning and a trip to the mechanic 😑.

In conclusion, AEW Rampage was nothing more than a continuation of Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. But don't worry, dear reader, The Chadster will continue to be one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. A special shoutout to the members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. Auughh man! So unfair! 😑😡😤

