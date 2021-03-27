American Gods: Ricky Whittle Makes Best Case for Season 4 Yet & More

So when American Gods star Ricky Whittle was kind enough to spend some time taking over our Twitter account ahead of the STARZ series' Season 3 finale, we thought he was confirming the series' return when he revealed that showrunner Charles Elgee and author/EP Neil Gaiman have already storyboarded a fourth (and "probably" final) season- one that will be "joined" with the current season so that the actors already know the "mind-blowing" things in store for their characters. But then we quickly learned that it wasn't- and it's bothering us in a big way.

Aside from the fact that the cable network would be depriving viewers of a proper ending and leaving them eternally hanging from a pretty serious narrative cliff, let's look at the season itself. After a first season that tended to lean to the visual and a second season that shifted towards the words, the third season was about as close to the story of "Goldilocks & The Three Bears" as you're going to find: just right. This go-around found the right mix of words and visuals, guiding itself back to Gaiman's novel while still offering some edge-of-your-seat twists along the way. And after watching Yetide Badaki slay it all season as an evolving Bilquis and a twisted Tech Boy take (with props to Bruce Langley for also bringing serious game this season), how could we want more?

So yeah, STARZ? Let's get that Season 4 renewal news out there sooner rather than later- in fact, we'll be happy to break the news for you.

But you know what? We're going to leave it to the professionals to make the best case yet for why the Gaiman adaptation deserves a fourth season. In this case, Whittle- who made a stirring argument that we're sure will have many of you reconsidering your positions on a number of things:

And in the following clip, the cast looks back on the third and penultimate (we're watching you, STARZ) season to select (as best they can) their favorite moments and scenes:

Here's a (now nostalgic) look back at the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods star Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.