With only hours to go until STARZ's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods returns from a brief Super Bowl break, viewers are getting another look at what they can expect from "Sister Rising." In our previous look, Laura's (Emily Browning) return to the land of the living caught Mr. Ibis (Demore Barnes) and Salim (Omid Abtahi) by surprise as she readied herself to track down Wednesday (Ian McShane)- after a bite to eat. For this preview, the focus shifts to Shadow (Ricky Whittle) and his role in Wednesday's (Ian McShane) con involving freeing Demeter (Blythe Danner). In the following clip, Cordelia (Ashley Reyes) may have the tech side covered but when it comes to running a scam? For Shadow, it's all about the "Number 37"…

Here's a look at Sunday night's episode "Sister Rising"- followed by the episode overview and mini-trailer:

American Gods Season 3, Episode 5 "Sister Rising": Shadow uses a recently enlightened Bilquis to explore the concepts of identity, purpose and destiny; Technical Boy is faced with an identity crisis; Wednesday forms a plan for a new con and asks Shadow to play a part in it. Directed by Nick Copus, with teleplay by Damian Kindler.

Now here's a look at what viewers can expect to come during the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.