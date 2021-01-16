American Gods Season 3 Preview: Bilquis Knows What Real Power Is Like

Heading into the second episode of the third season of STARZ's American Gods, it seems like a lot of our godly and not-so-godly folks are heading off on their own respective journeys as the war between the old gods and new gods rages on. Shadow (Ricky Whittle) and Wednesday (Ian McShane) parted ways- with the former heading to Lakeside and the latter off to recruit more gods. Laura (Emily Browning) realizes she's not getting her leprechaun back so she's on a journey to obtain the one thing she needs to kill Wednesday. Tech Boy (Bruce Langley) is dealing with a major hit to his godhood that has him questioning his true nature. And the goddess who delivered that blow? Bilquis (Yetide Badaki), who's only just beginning to realize just how powerful she is- as you're about to see in the following sneak preview.

In the following clip, we meet Gil Bellows' (Ally McBeal, Patriot) tech exec William Huntington Sanders– or "Bill," as he tells Bilquis to call him. As much as Bill's tech success may have him feeling like a god, Bilquis looks more than ready to shows him what true power is:

Because of this clip my balance is restored, my skin is clear, my crops are thriving, and the sun is shining. Watch a new episode of #AmericanGods tomorrow on the @STARZ App! pic.twitter.com/YwJqEG4YxW — American Gods US (@americangodsus) January 16, 2021

Here's a look back at the previously-released preview for the next episode of STARZ's American Gods, followed by an overview of "Serious Moonlight" and a deep-dive preview of what's still to come this season:

American Gods season 3, episode 2 "Serious Moonlight": Shadow explores his oddly welcoming new town before heading to Chicago for a gathering of the Old Gods on Koliada, an ancient Slavic festival. At the Koliada, Wednesday reconnects with his oldest friend, and Salim mourns the unexpected end of his relationship with The Jinn. Shadow returns to Lakeside to find the town rocked by the disappearance of a teenage girl — and discover that he himself is a suspect. Written by Moise Verneau and directed by Julian Holmes.

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.