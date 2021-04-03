Apollo Crews Wants Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania

It wasn't that long ago that Apollo Crews was hit in the head too hard and began speaking with a Nigerian accent, but the WWE Superstar has fully embraced the change and his supposed royal Nigerian heritage. As a result, Crews has challenged rival Big E to a "Nigerian Drum Fight" at WrestleMania. Crews claims the match is an ancient tradition created by his ancestors, but a Google search reveals nothing but references to Crews' challenge itself, forcing us to assume that someone showed Vince McMahon the fight at the end of Black Panther and he was like, "That's good shit, pal! Tell Apollo Crews I have a new gimmick for him!"

But whatever the origin of all this, Crews has been killing it in the new gimmick, almost enough to make us forget he's already lost to Big E in Intercontinental Championship matches seventeen times so far. Here's what Crews had to say while issuing the WrestleMania challenge on WWE Smackdown last night:

None of my royal Nigerian ancestors have ever been more disrespected than I was by Big E at Fastlane. And if you think I will stand for that level of deceit, you're a bigger idiot than I thought. Nah, this time, we do it the right way for the Intercontinental Championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight, an ancient duel created by my ancestors for those who are wrong to get the chance to make it right. No rules, no limitations, just a beating so loud, it sounds like a drum. This is the effect I wish for you, Biggie. I challenge you to a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania. Hahaha! And there, all of my family and the spirits of my ancestors will drum along to the sounds of your bones cracking from my fists and the cheers of me finally becoming the Intercontinental Champion.

WWE has yet to make the stipulation official, possibly because they don't even know what the stipulation will actually entail yet, but they said it on TV so we can safely assume it's going to happen. WrestleMania takes place on April 10th and 11th, next weekend. Watch the video of Apollo Crews below: