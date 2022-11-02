Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: It's Carl & Markula vs The Housing Market

In less than a week, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force "teammates" Master Shake, Frylock & Meatwad (and Carl) will reunite to face their greatest threat yet (we think?) in Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has the epic adventure hitting Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray on November 8th (and on cable & streaming in 2023), but you don't have to wait to get a preview of what you can expect. As time passed and the team broke up, Carl and Markula reminisce about the good times… just kidding! Actually, they're trying to see how they can cash in on the housing market.

Now here's a look at the appropriately-named sneak peek, "Carl and Markula Play the Housing Market," followed by a look back at what else we've shared about Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm:

In this previously-released preview, Master Shake is looking for a place to live so he tries out his luck with… you guessed it… Carl. Now here's your look at what's to come with the following preview scene, "Cozy Starter Home":

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray on November 8, 2022, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. In addition, the film will hit HBO Max and Adult Swim next year:

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone's favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite).

The film stars Carey Means ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "The Brak Show") as Frylock, Dana Snyder ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "Squidbillies") as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis ("Squidbillies," "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell") as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick"), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird"), Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus"), Robert Smigel ("Bob's Burgers"), and Tim Robinson ("Detroiters"). The movie was written and directed by series creators Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis and produced by Williams Street Productions. In 2023, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will also be available for streaming on HBO Max and will air on Adult Swim.