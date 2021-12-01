Batwoman: Camrus Johnson Wraps Directing Gig, Shares S03E11 Details

If there was one thing made clear by the time the credits rolled on the last episode of The CW's Batwoman before its holiday break, it's that Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are already looking pretty comfortable in their new roles as Joker 2.0 and Poison Ivy 2.0. Oh, and that other thing? It's going to be pretty tough for Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to launch any kind of response when they've pretty much been evicted by the very smiley head of Wayne Enterprises (jokes on you if you can't figure it out). So where does that leave things when the series returns on January 12, 2022, for the second half of the third season. In front of the camera? Yeah, it looks like things are in a pretty bad place. But behind the camera? Well, we have some excellent news to report in that area. Johnson took to Instagram earlier today to announce that his first television directing gig has officially wrapped, and he shared some looks from behind the scenes of Episode #311 "Broken Toys" (directed by Camrus Johnson and written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams). Hmmm… could we be looking at something with The Toy Maker or an episode focused on more of Marquis's backstory?

Well, it warms the heart of this black boy from the middle-of-nowhere, Georgia to announce: I just wrapped on Directing my first episode of television," Johnson wrote in the caption to his Instagram post announcing the good news. "And all thanks to [Caroline Dries], [Greg Berlanti] & Sarah Schechter, [Warner Bros. TV], a freaking incredible crew (whose idea it was in the first place!), a very supportive cast, and [Carl Seaton] reminding me that if it scares me a little – that means I should do it. So I did. And a special shoutout to [Shannon Walsh] for coming to Vancouver and assisting me for the month through the entire process. Not sure why any Director would do this without a Shannon, boy!"