BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 July 2021: Bosch Burns Bright, AHS Bites & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Kenny Loggins and an under-appreciated single off of the Footloose soundtrack welcome to your Wednesday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Today's newbies include an Animal Kingdom revisit with Pope as the tour guide, Batwoman makes an interesting casting announcement, Terry Funk's health takes a turn for the worse, Cruel Summer creator's series departure, and Kevin Smith takes on another round of trolling "Masters of the Universe" wannabe-gatekeepers. Meanwhile, Michael Connelly's Bosch continues to rule from the top spot. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, July 7, 2021:

10. Animal Kingdom Season 5: Shawn Hatosy's Pope Revisits Last Season

9. Rick and Morty: "A Rickconvenient Mort" Team Talks Emotional Gut Punch

8. Rick and Morty Season 5 "A Rickconvenient Mort": Heartbreaking Hope

7. Batwoman Season 3: Robin Givens Joins Series Cast in Curious Role

6. Terry Funk Rep Issues Statement on Funk's Condition

5. Cruel Summer Creator Left Series Post-Pilot After Disputes: Report

4. Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith's New Troll Smackdown

3. Gilmore Girls: Keiko Agama On Off-Set Relationship with Alexis Bledel

2. American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed

1. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon's favorite things, a WWE RAW review, Lovecraft Country what-could've-been, Evil star Mike Colter talks Marvel's Luke Cage & lack of closure, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow preview their next ep:

WWE Raw 7/5/2021 Review: Drew McIntyre Fails to Hinder the Jinder

Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Reveals Season 2 Title, New World Map

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Favorite Things About Tonight's Ep

Evil: Mike Colter On Luke Cage & Netflix MCU Series' Lack of Closure

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E09 Preview: Behrad's BDay; Rory's News

