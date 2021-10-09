BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 Oct 21: What If, Young Justice, Manifest & More

Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include HBO Max's Young Justice & Peacemaker, Netflix's Manifest, USA Network's Nash Bridges, Amazon's The Legend of Vox Machina & The Expanse, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Picard. And then we wrap things up with our review of Disney Plus' What If…? Season 1 finale.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, October 9, 2021:

Manifest: With NBC Pilot Not Moving Forward, Matt Long Free to Return

Nancy Drew Season 3 E01 Preview: A New Mystery Brings New Dangers

Young Justice: Phantoms Shares New Key Art, Pushes DC FanDome

Locke & Key Season 2 Teaser: This Key Can Trap Your Enemies

Crossing Swords Season 2 Announcement Teaser Confirms December Debut

The Expanse Season 6 trailer and Release Date Unveiled at NYCC

The Wheel of Time Releases Exclusive Preview: The Winespring Inn

Doctor Who BBC Twitter, Instagram Offline Could Be a Sign But of What?

Nash Bridges: USA Network Sets Don Johnson Return for November

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Teaser: Worlds Collide This February

SmackDown's Pat McAfee Wasn't Invited To WWE's Saudi Arabia Show

Peacemaker Wants You to Give Peace a F***ing Chance in New Key Art

BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural Unleashes Final Season Next Week

Doctor Who: Time Fracture Cancels Performances Through November 18th

The Legend of Vox Machina Posts Opening Title Sequence, Cast Live Read

Doctor Who Season 17: Tom Baker Boxset Comes with Extras Galore

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 9: The JSA's Dark Past Comes To Light

Dream Match! Shane McMahon Vs. A Macho Man Randy Savage Poster

Star Trek: Picard Star Isa Briones on Soji's Journey; Teases Season 2

Ragdoll: Lucy Hale Serial Killer Thriller Series Gets Trailer, Key Art

Star Trek Star William Shatner on His Space Preflight Fears & Doubts

And today's review includes: What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note

