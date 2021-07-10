BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 July 2021: Loki Life; Anson Mounts a Response

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, July 10, 2021:

10. Cursed: Netflix Cancels Epic Fantasy Series Adapt After One Season

9. Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Explains His Character's Affinity for Daggers

8. Fan Who Tried to Enter AEW Dynamite Ring Got The Fist of Jericho

7. Star Trek: SNW Star Anson Mount Looks to Chekov for Rumor Response

6. Titans Season 3 Shares Profile Images: Jason Todd, Starfire & More!

5. Mark Hamill on How His ABC Western Series Nearly Cost Him Star Wars

4. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?

3. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer

2. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect

1. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- BCTV's thoughts on Loki, a Bosch update from Michael Connelly, a look at the second season-opener for DC's Stargirl, new footage from FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, and a special message from Dexter star Michael C. Hall:

Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Images: Courtney & Crew Need "Summer School"

Loki Episode 5 Review: Now We're Getting to the Weirdly Good Stuff

Y: The Last Man Footage Included in FX Networks Trailer

Dexter Gets Bloody; Michael C. Hall's Important Message; Icy New Logo?

