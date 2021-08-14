BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 August 21: Titans Turmoil; Law & Order Surprise

Now that she's back in the atmosphere. With drops of Jupiter in her hair, She acts like summer and walks like rain. Reminds me that there's time to change. Since the return from her stay on the moon. She listens like spring and she talks like June. Tell me, did you sail across the sun. Did you make it to the milky way to see the lights all faded? And that heaven is overrated. Tell me, did you fall for a shooting star. One without a permanent scar. And did you miss me while you were looking for… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Train (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with some Titans turmoil making a late-night run (more on that here). Our Saturday newbies include Dave Bautista taking on Ted Cruz, AEW Rampage premiering this week, The Book of Boba Fett gets a 2021 debut, Archer gets ready for Season 12, American Horror Story: Double Feature readies a trailer, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has its own games, and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has her own surprise for Christopher Meloni. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, August 14, 2021:

10. Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

9. Dave Bautista Has Two Words for Ted Cruz: "TRUMP B****"

8. AEW Rampage Premieres Tonight at 10 PM Eastern on TNT

7. The Book of Boba Fett Confirmed for 2021; No Mention of Ms. Marvel?

6. Archer Season 12 Teaser: Sterling Has Serious Trust Issues (He Should)

5. American Horror Story: Double Feature Confirms Friday Trailer Release

4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Doesn't Need the Olympics

3. Harley Quinn Goes "What If…?" Vibe with Batman/Catwoman Sex Life

2. Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

1. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- FX offers an update on Donald Glover's Atlanta, How I Met Your Father wraps a table read, Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke talks character influence, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki pushes a great cause, and how The Mandalorian star Bill Burr roasted his way into a role:

Atlanta Seasons 3/4: FX Networks Updates Prod on Donald Glover Series

How I Met Your Father: Hulu's HIMYM Spinoff Pilot Wraps Table Read

Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke on His Character's Look, Marvel Studios Vibe

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause

The Mandalorian: Bill Burr on How Roasting Star Wars Fans Got Him Role

