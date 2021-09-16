BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 Sept 21: Batwoman, Bautista, Law & Order & More

Freezin'. Rests his head on a pillow made of concrete again. Oh, feelin'. Maybe he'll see a little betters, any days. Oh, hand out. Faces that he sees time again ain't that familiar. Oh, dark grin. He can't help, when he's happy, he looks insane. Even flow, thoughts arrive like butterflies. Oh, he don't know, so he chases them away. Oh, someday yet he'll begin his life again. Life again, life again… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Pearl Jam and "Even Flow" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes looks at Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, WWE NXT, Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal, Dave Bautista, The CW's Batwoman Season 3, NBC's Law & Order: SVU/OC, Gwendoline Christie in Netflix & Tim Burton's Wednesday, and Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler in Spotify & DC Comics' audio drama Batman Unburied. And then we follow that up with our review of this week's WWE NXT 2.o.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, September 16, 2021:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Director Shares Season 7 E06 BTS Prod Update

NXT 2.0 Catapults to Ratings Top 10, Proving WWE Was Right All Along

The Wheel of Time Season 2: Sanaa Hamri to Direct, Executive Produce

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Posts "The Plane Ride From Hell" Promo

Batwoman Season 3 Teaser: Ryan & Alice Go Hunting for Batman Trophies

Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Discuss SVU, OC, Benson/Stabler & More

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Teaser: There Are Always Consequences

Ursula Casts Her Shadow in The Little Mermaid Production Cel

Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie Set to Star, EP Video Game Series Adapt

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Know What You Did Last Summer | Official Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmbWNRPPNyY)

I Know What You Did Last Summer Teaser: The Past Won't Quite Stay Dead

Wednesday: Gwendoline Christie & More Join Tim Burton Netflix Series

Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report

The Umbrella Academy, Cowboy Bebop & More Set for Netflix's Tudum

Seinfeld Goes Cable-Exclusive to Comedy Central This October; Teaser

Norm Macdonald (Literally) Let Richard Pryor Go Out on Top

Batman Unburied Casts Hasan Minhaj as Riddler; 4 More Join Cast

Generation: HBO Max Cancels Reportedly Realistic Gen Z Series

Riverdale Season 5 E16 Preview: Cheryl & Kevin Look to Keep the Faith

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews for Thursday, September 16, 2021:

NXT 2.0 Recap: A New Era Begins With A New NXT Champion Crowned

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pearl Jam – Even Flow (Official 4K Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxKWTzr-k6s)